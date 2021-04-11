IPL 2021 Match 3 SRH vs KKR: 5 Players to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of season 14 on Saturday, April 10 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams will be looking to start their campaign with a win in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

The Sunrisers had a successful season last time around where they managed to qualify for the playoffs. They will be relying on their overseas players to come good and deliver for the team

KKR has managed to knit a strong squad with a mix of T20 heavyweights and some exciting young talent. Having missed the playoffs last season by the smallest of margins, KKR will be looking for a much improved performance in the IPL 2021.

In anticipation, we take a look at 5 top players who could impact the game.

#1 Shubman Gill was the highest scorer for KKR in IPL 2020

Shubman Gill - Kolkata Knight Riders

Gill has been the most consistent scorer for the Eoin Morgan-led side. However the youngster has failed to score runs in the powerplay which has been an area of concern for the Knight Riders. He will have to work on this issue and score with a higher strike rate early in the game. KKR will rely on Gill to provide them with solid starts throughout the tournament.

#2 David Warner is crucial to SRH's batting

David Warner - Sunrisers Hyderabad

An experienced top order batsman and a proven leader, Warner has established himself as one of the best T20 openers in the world. He possesses a wide variety of shots and can torment any bowling line-up on his day. His consistency over the years has been remarkable and is the only player to win the Orange Cap 3 times in IPL history.

