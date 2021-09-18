IPL 2021 Match 30 - CSK vs MI: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The first game of the second phase of IPL 2021 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The tournament is all set to resume after it had to be halted indefinitely owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubbles of multiple teams.

CSK are in second place in the IPL 2021 points table, with five wins from seven games. They were last in action against MI, losing a thriller by four wickets. CSK haven't been affected much by player withdrawals from the IPL, and have an unchanged squad. They were in good form before the season was suspended, and will look to pick up where they left off.

However, CSK could be without their top run-scorer Faf Du Plessis for this game. He faces a race against time to be match-fit after sustaining a groin injury in CPL 2021.

Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians had a tough start to their IPL 2021 campaign. They lost three of their first five matches in Chennai. They, however, returned to form by winning consecutive games in Delhi, including a record-breaking 218-run chase against CSK.

MI were comfortable with the conditions in the UAE in IPL 2020. So they will fancy their chances of retaining their title this season. Like CSK, they also have an unchanged squad for the second leg of the season.

Going by their thrilling clash a few months ago, another blockbuster contest could ensue when the two IPL behemoths collide.

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI Match Details

Date: 19th September 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

There's likely to be hot and humid conditions in Dubai, with an average temperature of 36 degrees celsius. Rain interruptions are not expected during the match.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai should serve up a good competition between bat and ball. It should be a good wicket to bat on, with something in it for the pacers. However, there may not be much spin on offer.

It could be a good toss to lose in Dubai, with batting or bowling first likely to offer no significant advantage. That means an even contest could be on the cards, with a total of 165-170 likely to make for an exciting game.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard's 34-ball 87 helped MI complete one of the best chases in IPL history. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI are likely to go in with their strongest playing XI for this game. Rohit Sharma and De Kock will likely open the batting, with Suryakumar Yadav coming in at no.3. Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya should complete their solid batting lineup.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult should form MI's pace battery for this game. Rahul Chahar could be their primary spinner for the match.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings

Ambati Rayudu scored a 27-ball 72 the last time MI and CSK met. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Faf Du Plessis' fitness is the main point of contention in CSK's playing XI. In his absence, Ambati Rayudu could move to the top of the order.

Moeen Ali has done an excellent job as a floater with the bat, and will likely continue to do that. Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and possibly DJ Bravo could complete CSK's formidable batting lineup.

Pacers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar could be crucial in picking up opposition wickets. They can also contribute with the bat when required. Lungi Ngidi could be their primary overseas pacer. Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja should be their main spinners in the game against Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, DJ Bravo, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Lungisani Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI Match Prediction

With the IPL resuming after a long gap, it's tough to predict a winner. While both teams look equally strong on paper, MI could adapt quicker to the conditions than CSK.

That, combined with the Super Kings' loss of winning momentum, should give MI the edge in this match.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: CSK vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

