IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: 5 players to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in match five of IPL 2021 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Out of the the 27 encounters between the two teams across 13 IPL season, MI have emerged victorious a staggering 21 times.

Kolkata Knight Riders head into the game on the back of an impressive win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2021 opener. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi both starred with the bat, scoring 80 and 53 respectively. Andre Russell and Pat Cummins then bowled brilliantly at the death, ensuring a 10-run victory for the Knights.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, continued their habit of losing their IPL openers. They suffered a bitter last-ball defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of IPL 2021. Jasprit Bumrah was once again brilliant with the ball, returning with figures of 2/26.

In what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between MI and KKR, let's take a look at the five possible game-changers.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma - Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma looked solid against the RCB before getting run out in a freakish manner. The right-handed batsman, who scored 19 off 15 balls in the IPL 2021 opener, will be eyeing a big score on Tuesday. Rohit is a brilliant player of spin bowling and will fancy his chances against the KKR tweakers in Chennai.

➡️ Rohit's massive numbers against KKR

#2 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins was brilliant in the previous game, troubling the SRH batsmen with his accurate line and length. The Australian pacer will have to be at his best against the Mumbai Indians' explosive batting line-up. His battle against MI skipper Rohit Sharma at the start of the innings will be an interesting one to watch.

