IPL 2021, MI v RCB: 5 interesting stats to emerge from Match 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore opened their IPL 2021 campaign with a close victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Bengaluru-based franchise bowled well in the first innings to restrict the Rohit Sharma-led outfit to 159/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, RCB did not get off to a good start. However, some brilliant batting performances from Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers ensured the Royal Challengers won their season opener for the first time ever in the IPL.

There were many talking points and interesting stats to emerge after the first game of IPL 2021. Here's a look at the top five exciting statistics from Match 1 of the 14th edition of the IPL.

#5. Harshal Patel records the first five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

The Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in IPL history and have five titles to their name

No bowler had ever taken five wickets in a single innings against the Mumbai Indians before Harshal Patel scalped five wickets against Rohit Sharma's side in Chennai on Friday night.

The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL.

With this performance, Harshal also broke Rohit Sharma's record for best bowling figures against MI in the IPL.

#4. Mumbai Indians extend losing streak in their tournament openers

The Mumbai Indians have made it a habit of losing their first match of a new IPL season. The last time the Mumbai Indians won their opening match in the IPL was back in 2012, when they defeated the Chennai Super Kings in the fifth season's curtain-raiser.

This year, they had the opportunity to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the 2021 IPL campaign. However, the Mumbai Indians suffered a collapse in the slog overs, which restricted them to 159/9.

#3. Mumbai Indians lose in Chennai for the first time in 10 years

The last team time Mumbai Indians lost an IPL match at Chennai was back in 2011, and it was against RCB.#IPL2021 #RCBvsMI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 8, 2021

The Chennai Super Kings have achieved a lot of success in their own backyard. However, they have always struggled to beat the Mumbai Indians at home, and Rohit Sharma's side have not lost to CSK in Chennai for quite some time now.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to beat Mumbai in Chennai twice. RCB were the last franchise to beat MI in Chennai, and they achieved that victory in IPL 2011's Qualifier 2. Virat Kohli's side ended MI's dominance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium by defeating them in a thrilling clash.

#2. Royal Challengers Bangalore win in Chennai for the first time in 10 years

While the Mumbai Indians had not lost a game in Chennai since 2011, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were winless at Chepauk since their victory against MI in Qualifier 2 of the 2011 season.

Chennai Super Kings have always dominated the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home in every edition of the tournament post-2011. When RCB played the IPL 2019 season opener against CSK at Chepauk, MS Dhoni's men skittled them out for only 70 runs.

Hence, many fans expected MI to win the IPL 2021 season opener. However, Bangalore ended their winless streak in Chennai to begin their IPL 2021 campaign on a positive note.

#1. Glenn Maxwell hits his first six in the IPL after April 27, 2018

Glenn Maxwell disappointed many fans with his performances in IPL 2020. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore still trusted him and spent a whopping ₹14.25 crore to acquire his services for the 2021 edition of the league.

Maxwell, who could not smash a single maximum last year, blasted a 28-ball 39 on his RCB debut. The Aussie all-rounder hit three fours and two sixes in his knock, thereby ending his drought and contributing massively to RCB's victory.

Maxwell last sent a ball out of the park in IPL on April 27, 2018, against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. While the Australian did not play in the 2019 season, he failed to hit a single six in 13 matches during the course of the 2020 IPL.