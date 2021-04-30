IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

Dubbed by many as the El Clasico of IPL, this year's first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The two franchises have won a total of eight championships, and both currently hold a place in the top-4 of the IPL 2021 points table. Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings are in red-hot form heading into their fixture against the two-time defending champions.

CSK are on a five-match winning streak in IPL 2021 as they recorded victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous outings.

Meanwhile, MI opened their Delhi leg with a win against the Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams have momentum on their side and the batsman-friendly pitch at this venue will ensure the game is a high-scoring thriller.

On that note, here are some significant stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

T20 matches played: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Highest 1st innings score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 95 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 214/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 166

Which MI and CSK players have performed well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

CSK's Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets in his first appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium this year, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis registered a fifty each.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tidy spell of 1/15 against the Rajasthan Royals on this ground. Quinton de Kock returned to form with an unbeaten 50-ball 70* against the inaugural IPL winners.