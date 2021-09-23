IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Player Ratings: Morgan's men hammer defending champions as Rohit's return goes awry

Match 34 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continue their winning start to the second phase as they hammered the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

MI, on the back of a disappointing loss to the Chennai Super Kings, made 155/6 after being inserted into bat. In response, KKR's top order got the team off to a flier, and they eventually got over the line in the 16th over.

Here are the player ratings from the MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match.

IPL 2021: KKR player ratings vs MI as top order fires again

Shubman Gill: 6.5/10

Gill's early six set the tone for the innings, but he was outfoxed by Jasprit Bumrah for 13. He plucked a catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma.

Venkatesh Iyer: 9/10

Iyer notched up his maiden IPL fifty with an authoritative display of shot-making. Striking four fours and three sixes, he took the game out of MI's hands. The 26-year-old was disappointed not to finish the game off, but he has been a revelation this season.

Nitish Rana: 7/10

One boundary to take KKR to the win was all Rana had to do in this game.

Rahul Tripathi: 9/10

Tripathi has been arguably KKR's best batsman this IPL, and he continued his good form against MI. Hitting eight fours and three sixes, the No. 3 occasionally rode his luck but was in control for the most part of his unbeaten 74.

Eoin Morgan: 6.5/10

Morgan's captaincy was strange but effective as he bowled out his spinners early in the piece. He struck a six but couldn't see out the game as Bumrah had him caught in the deep.

Dinesh Karthik: 6/10

Barring a few words of encouragement and a catch, Karthik didn't have anything to do against MI.

Andre Russell: 3/10

Russell had a tough outing with the ball as he leaked 37 runs in his three overs. He didn't get to bat, but made a few smart stops in the field.

Sunil Narine: 8/10

Narine bowled a superb four-over spell, conceding just 20 runs and picking up the crucial wicket of Rohit. His Man of the Match award probably wasn't justified, but he seems to have carried his Caribbean Premier League form into the IPL.

Lockie Ferguson: 8/10

Ferguson's extra pace and slower balls were of utmost importance to KKR's good bowling display. He dismissed Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan, conceding only 27 runs in his four overs.

Prasidh Krishna: 7/10

Krishna picked up the important wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, but he was often all over the place. He leaked 43 runs in his spell, bowling four wides and two no-balls. KKR need their only Indian pacer to rein in his waywardness.

Varun Chakravarthy: 7.5/10

Chakravarthy didn't provide a breakthrough against MI, but he bowled a tight spell. Conceding only 22 runs and offering no easy scoring opportunities, the mystery spinner continued his impressive run of performances.

