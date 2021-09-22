IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After crushing the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next IPL 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium against the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai-based franchise have dominated the Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. This time, however, the momentum is in the favor of the Eoin Morgan-led outfit. KKR defeated RCB by nine wickets in their opening game of the UAE leg. Meanwhile, MI lost to CSK by 20 runs.

The fact that Kolkata beat Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium will give the team more confidence heading into their battle against Mumbai. The pitch in Abu Dhabi equally favors the batters and the bowlers.

With Sheikh Zayed Stadium set to host Match 34 of IPL 2021, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played on this ground.

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 28

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 162

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium, KKR vs RCB match stats 2021

Shubman Gill was the top-scorer in the last IPL 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

In the previous game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost all their wickets for only 92 runs in the first innings. Not a single RCB batsman could score even 25 runs. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders enjoyed batting on the same wicket. Shubman Gill scored a 34-ball 48, while debutant Venkatesh Iyer aggregated 41 runs from 27 balls.

A total of 11 wickets fell in the KKR vs RCB match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The spinners accounted for four wickets, while the pace bowlers claimed six. KKR's Andre Russell and Varun CV each recorded a three-wicket haul.

