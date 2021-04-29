IPL 2021, MI vs RR: 3 players who flopped

The Mumbai Indians (MI) sent a warning sign to opposition teams by comfortably beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Placed fourth before this game with only two wins in five games, the defending champions' 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season threatened to fall apart. But MI roared back to form in emphatic fashion against a team that has had their number over the years, hinting that they might be nearing their formidable best as we approach the midway point of the league stage.

Quinton de Kock's assured innings in the run-chase perfectly complemented splendid contributions from Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, as cameos from Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler went in vain.

Here are 3 players who flopped in the IPL 2021 encounter between MI and RR on April 29.

#3 Jayant Yadav (MI)

Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav has been on the fringes of the MI playing XI for a while now, and was even used in IPL 2020 when matchups favored him. This year, he's gone one step further, as Rohit Sharma has opted to field the off-spinner to bolster the rather thin spin attack.

While Jayant has been economical in a few games this season, he hasn't offered enough value to be in the team as a specialist bowler. The match against RR revealed the same.

Jayant created an opportunity to dismiss Jos Buttler, but he was unimpressive otherwise. He was carted for 37 runs in his 3 overs, and barely managed to complete the fifth bowler's quota along with Krunal Pandya.

With experienced heads like Piyush Chawla waiting in the wings, Jayant is under pressure to perform.

#2 Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia gave it all in the field, as evidenced by the above picture, but he couldn't produce the goods with the ball. Playing as RR's specialist spinner in the absence of the out-of-form Shreyas Gopal, the leg-spinner leaked three boundaries in his very first over to Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock.

Tewatia never recovered from thereon, and finished with figures of 0/30 in 3 overs. Bowling to two left-handers in Krunal Pandya and De Kock, he struggled to extract any turn from the wicket, even while going across the batsmen with his googlies.

Tewatia's mediocre showing meant that RR failed to control the flow of runs in the middle overs, which proved to be the difference between the two teams.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma

While Rohit Sharma has had a more consistent IPL season than is the norm, he failed to deliver against RR on April 29. The MI captain shelled a tough chance in the field running back from cover, and labored to 14 off 17 balls before finding mid-on off the last ball of the powerplay.

RR bowlers Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat put the shackles on Rohit, who failed to make the most of the improved batting conditions. His dismissal could've hurt MI majorly were it not for the return to form of Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya's inspired performance at No. 4.