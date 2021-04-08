IPL 2021: Top 5 bowlers with the most dot balls bowled in a single season

In a high-intensity tournament like the IPL, it is always a bonus for a team to have a player who can bowl a few tight overs and put pressure on the opposition team.

Even though the IPL is known for batsmen putting up a display of sixes and fours, some talented bowlers make things difficult for these batsmen during the course of the game.

Not only do they trouble the batsmen at the crease, but they also create noteworthy records while doing so.

5 bowlers who have bowled most dot balls in an IPL season

Even though it's a rare sight to witness dot balls in the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, there have been some bowlers who have time and again bowled dot balls to keep the pressure on the batting team.

Having said that, we look at 5 players who have bowled the most number of dot balls in a single season of the IPL.

#5 Ashish Nehra - 170 dots in IPL 2015

Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra had one of his best bowling seasons playing for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2015. The pacer bowled a total of 170 dot deliveries through the course of the IPL season and troubled the batsmen along the way.

To put Nehra's performance into perspective, he bowled a sum total of 62 overs across 16 games in IPL 2015, out of which effectively 28.2 overs were dot deliveries. Ashish Nehra also maintained a good economy rate of 7.24 throughout the season and also picked up a 4-wicket haul.

#4 RP Singh - 171 dots in IPL 2009

RP Singh

In the 2nd season of the IPL back in 2009, Indian pacer RP Singh represented the Deccan Chargers. The pacer had a fabulous season with the ball, and was the most successful bowler in the 2009 edition of the IPL.

Aside from winning the purple cap, RP Singh bowled 171 dot deliveries over the course of the tournament. To put it into perspective, the pacer bowled 28.3 dot overs out of the total 59.4 overs he bowled for the Deccan Chargers in 16 games. He also maintained a great economy rate of 6.98 and bagged a 4-wicket haul.

His spectacular performance eventually helped the Deccan Chargers lift their maiden IPL trophy.

#3 Lasith Malinga - 183 dots in IPL 2011

Lasith Malinga

It's close to impossible to talk of an IPL bowling record and not have Lasith Malinga's name on the list. Playing for the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL 2011, Lasith Malinga bowled a total of 183 dot deliveries, which roughly translated to 30.3 overs out of the 63 overs he bowled over the course of the season.

The veteran bowler featured in 16 games for the Mumbai franchise and picked up 28 wickets at a brilliant economy of under 6 runs per over. To add a feather to his cap, he also picked up a 5-wicket haul during the IPL season.

#2 Deepak Chahar - 190 dots in IPL 2019

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is perhaps one of the finest T20 bowling prospects who has gained the limelight due to the IPL. Playing for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in IPL 2019, Chahar bowled a total of 190 dot deliveries through the course of the tournament.

To put that into perspective, out of the 65 overs he bowled in the season, roughly 31 of those overs were dot deliveries. Chahar played 17 games for the Chennai-based franchise and scalped 22 wickets throughout the season at a good economy of 7.47 runs per over. He also picked up a 4-wicket haul during the tournament.

His bowling heroics helped Chennai reach the IPL final in 2019. However, they eventually lost out to the Mumbai Indians.

#1 Dale Steyn - 211 dots in IPL 2013

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn is considered to be one of the most dangerous bowlers in the modern era of cricket. During his golden days, Steyn could single-handedly shatter even the best of batting line-ups with his pace, swing and wicket-taking abilities.

In IPL 2011, Steyn created a big record after he bowled 211 dot deliveries over the course of the tournament. Bowling a total of 68 overs in IPL 2011, Steyn effectively bowled close to 35 dot overs.

Even though Dale Steyn could not help his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, lift the IPL trophy, he had a brilliant season with the ball. The South African pacer picked up 19 wickets at a brilliant bowling economy of 5.33 runs per over.