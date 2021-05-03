IPL 2021: "No other match to be rescheduled as of now" - BCCI Official

A BCCI official has confirmed that except for the encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), no other IPL 2021 match is facing rescheduling.

The 14th season of the IPL plunged into crisis after KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The franchise's match scheduled for 7:30 pm IST on Monday (May 3) had to be postponed after opponents RCB expressed their apprehensions.

Chakravarthy and Warrier were immediately isolated and the rest of the KKR squad also tested negative subsequently.

However, before the news settled, three members of the Chennai Super Kings and five from DDCA's ground staff also tested positive for the virus, raising concerns for further rescheduling.

But sports journalist Meha Bhardwaj has quoted a BCCI official to confirm that no other match has to be rescheduled as of now.

"Just spoke to a BCCI official, he says no other match has to be rescheduled as of now," Bhardwaj said in a tweet.

The next two matches in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where the aforementioned members of the ground staff have tested positive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns on May 4 and Rajasthan Royals will play against Chennai Super Kings on the following day.

If they go on as scheduled, these two games will provide a clearer picture of the BCCI's new contingency measures.

"No need for isolation for players who came in contact with a positive person" - BCCI official

The KKR team

The BCCI source also allayed concerns over more players undergoing quarantine for coming into contact with some positive members of their team. He said that with daily testing in place, there's no need for such a measure.

"Also said that if the players are being tested daily there is no need for isolation for the players who may have come in contact with a positive person," added Bhardwaj.

KKR don't have a match scheduled until May 8 when they take on the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

