IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB called off after 2 players test positive for Covid-19

In a major scare for IPL fans, Monday's clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been called off after 2 members of the former franchise tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a report in The Age, many players and staff members of KKR are 'unwell' and 'isolating'. Peter Lalor, a journalist at The Australian, also confirmed that tonight's game has been postponed.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official has confirmed to news agency ANI that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier are the ones to test positive for the virus.

"Varun and Sandeep tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation. The game is set to be postponed," the official said.

The source of their infection remains unclear. However, multiple athletes contracting the Covid-19 infection, which is currently battering India with a gigantic second wave, could mean a possible breach of the bio-secure bubble, raising questions about the tournament's continuity.

Tonight’s game off in IPL. Player in Pat Cummins KKR tests positive. Nightmare. Story being posted on @australian website as I tweet with more details — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2021

Both KKR and RCB members were last reported to be in their respective hotels in Ahmedabad, girding for their IST 7:30 pm match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings are also stationed in the Gujarat city for their respective matches. The development's effect on them is unclear.

KKR's Nitish Rana and DC's Axar Patel had tested positive previously

Nitish Rana (L) had also tested positive for Covid-19 before IPL 2021

Before Chakravarthy and Warrier, KKR's Nitish Rana had also tested positive for Covid-19 but later returned a negative test ahead of the tournament opener. Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel also returned a positive test just before the first match, forcing him to sit out some of the games of his franchise.

Few groundstaff members at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai were also found to be positive, but all the 10 IPL matches went smoothly in the city. Australian players Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye and Adam Zampa have already returned home.