IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings ahead of Phase 2 (updated)

IPL 2021 is all set to resume tomorrow evening in the United Arab Emirates. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the curtain-raiser of the competition's second phase.

The first phase happened in April-May in India, where a total of 29 matches were played. Fans witnessed an intense race between the players for the individual awards - the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Speaking of the race to the Orange Cap first, Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan is in first position with 380 runs to his name in eight matches. Right behind him are Punjab Kings' KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis, with 331 and 320 runs, respectively.

DC's Prithvi Shaw is another batsman who has breached the 300-run mark in IPL 2021. He will be a top contender to win the Orange Cap along with Mayank Agarwal (260 runs), Rohit Sharma (250 runs) and Sanju Samson (277 runs).

Harshal Patel leads the Purple Cap race by a considerable margin (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shifting our focus to the Purple Cap race now, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel owns the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 right now. The right-arm pacer has scalped 17 wickets in seven matches, including one five-wicket haul. DC's Avesh Khan and Rajasthan Royals' Chris Morris are behind him with 14 wickets each.

Rahul Chahar (11 wickets) and Rashid Khan (10 wickets) are the other two bowlers who have touched double digits in IPL 2021.

Can Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah up their game in IPL 2021?

Interestingly, the top two wicket-takers of IPL 2020, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, are not present in the Top 10 of IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard at the moment. Bumrah is in 21st position, with six wickets to his name, whereas Rabada is 12th, having picked up eight wickets.

Both pacers have fond memories of playing in the UAE last year. It will be interesting to see if they can replicate their IPL 2020 performance in the upcoming games.

