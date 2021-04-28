IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs RCB match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan could only manage a 7-ball 6 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tonight, but he remains in possession of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap with a tally of 265 runs. RCB seamer Harshal Patel opened up a 5-wicket lead at the top of the Purple Cap list, courtesy of returning figures of 2 for 37.

RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell jumped up 3 slots and broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. Having scored 25 off 20 balls versus DC, he has now amassed 223 runs at a strike rate of 145.75 in the season so far.

AB de Villiers stroked a match-winning 75* off 42 balls and moved among the top 10 run-getters this season. The 37-year-old came from outside the top 20 and moved into the 6th position, having accumulated 204 runs at a stunning average of 68 so far. The third RCB batter in form is Devdutt Padikkal, sitting in 8th with 188 runs under his belt.

Apart from Dhawan, the only other DC batsman in the top 10 of the batting charts is opener Prithvi Shaw. The 22-year-old restored his spot in the elite list after scoring 21 off 18 balls tonight.

RCB seamer Harshal Patel is currently a runaway leader at the top of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

Avesh Khan solidified the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after registering impressive figures of 1 for 24 against RCB tonight. The 24-year-old speedster has scalped 12 wickets at a strike rate of 11 in the tournament thus far. He and Harshal Patel remain the only representatives from their respective sides in the top 10 of the bowling charts.

The action will now shift to Delhi as second-placed Chennai Super Kings lock horns with strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 27). While SRH’s Jonny Bairstow will aim to close in on Dhawan, CSK swing bowler Deepak Chahar will vie for a place in the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

Shimron Hetmyer's (centre) whirlwind knock went in vain as DC fell short by just a run [Credits: IPL]

Another AB de Villiers masterclass propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the top of the table as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by just one run in Match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Motera in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). Rishabh Pant and DC remain third with four wins from six games.

After DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first, his pacers vindicated the decision almost immediately as RCB’s both in-form openers – Virat Kohli (12 off 11) and Devdutt Padikkal (17 off 14) – were back in the hut inside the mandatory field restrictions.

Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20) threatened to take the game away from the Capitals for a brief period, before he fell for one of Amit Mishra’s (1 for 27) loopy leg-spinners and holed out at long-on. Rajat Patidar – playing his third IPL game – and AB de Villiers put together a fourth-wicket stand worth 54 off 38 balls to put RCB on course for a competitive score.

Even though Axar Patel got rid of Patidar for a 22-ball 31, De Villiers had already taken things under his control. After crossing 5000 runs and notching up his 40th fifty in the IPL, the 37-year-old hit Marcus Stoinis for three sixes in the final over to finish on an unbeaten 75 off 42, powering RCB to 171 for 5 after 20 overs.

After a delayed break due to a sandstorm, DC also suffered a twin setback early on as IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan (6 off 7) and Steve Smith (4 off 5) were snapped up by Kyle Jamieson (1 for 32) and Mohammed Siraj (1 for 44) respectively. Prithvi Shaw, as always, continued in his merry way, but he too failed to carry on, perishing to Harshal Patel (2 for 37) with the Capitals reeling on 47 for 3 in the eighth over.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship with a 45-run fourth-wicket stand, but DC found themselves precariously placed when Stoinis departed for a 17-ball 22, with his side needing 79 runs off the final seven overs.

However, Shimron Hetmyer (53* off 25), along with Pant (58* off 48), put on a show to bring the equation down to 25 runs required off the final two overs. But with the big-hitting West Indian getting to face just four of those deliveries, Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs off the last over to seal the victory for RCB.