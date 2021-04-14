IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs MI match (updated)

The Kolkata Knight Riders dominate the IPL 2021 individual honours, as Nitish Rana and Andre Russell became the first recipients of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively. Rana’s consecutive fifties helped him amass 137 runs from 2 matches, while Russell’s first-ever IPL fifer tonight took him to 6 wickets.

Sanju Samson, who scored a scintillating 119 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, occupies the second spot on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. His counterpart, KL Rahul, is one place below after smashing a 50-ball 91. Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav moved up to 4th with a tally of 87 runs, after scoring 56 off 36 balls.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s 32-ball 43 pushed him up to 8th with a haul of 62 runs from 2 innings. However, he has Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Manish Pandey breathing down his neck.

Andre Russell is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap [Credits: IPL]

The IPL 2021 Purple Cap list has KKR and MI players spread all over. While Russell sits on top of the pile, fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna are 4th and 8th respectively – both have scalped 3 wickets thus far. Pat Cummins produced a match haul of 2 for 24 against MI, while Krishna removed the dangerous Hardik Pandya and conceded 42 runs.

Man of the Match Rahul Chahar broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list after registering match-winning figures of 4 for 27. Kiwi speedster Trent Boult occupies 6th spot with 3 wickets in his kitty, while all-rounder Krunal Pandya is 9th after having picked up 2 wickets from as many matches.

The action will stay in Chennai for another day as SRH take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk on Wednesday (April 14). While SRH’s Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow will look to climb up the IPL 2021 Orange Cap table, RCB seamer Harshal Patel will aim to wrest the Purple Cap from Russell.

MI come from behind to choke KKR, register first win of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians posted their first win of IPL 2021 against KKR tonight [Credits: IPL]

Fantastic death bowling helped the Mumbai Indians claw their way back into the game and eventually hand the Kolkata Knight Riders a 10-run loss in Match 5 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The win took MI to second place in the IPL 2021 points table, while KKR have dropped to fifth spot. Both teams have won one game and lost the other.

After skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field, Varun Chakravarthy gave KKR the perfect start by removing Quinton de Kock (2 off 6) in the second over. However, the in-form Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the ship by taking MI to 42 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

After five of the first six overs were bowled by spinners, both Rohit (43 off 32) and Suryakumar (56 off 36) cashed in on the extra pace of Prasidh Krishna (1 for 42) and Pat Cummins (2 for 24). However, once Shakib Al Hasan (1 for 23) broke the 76-run stand in the 11th over, it all went downhill for MI.

The power-packed line-up just couldn’t get going on the slowish Chennai track as Andre Russell wreaked havoc with his bouncers, returning the best-ever figures (5 for 15) by any bowler against the defending champions. Russell’s heroics ensured MI slipped from 115 for 3 to 152 all out.

In reply, KKR were racing towards the finish line as Nitish Rana (57 off 47) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24) put on a first-wicket stand worth 72 off 53 balls. But it was leg-spinner Rahul Chahar who pulled things back for MI with match-winning figures of 4 for 27.

No one apart from the openers could reach double figures as KKR scored just 20 runs off the final five overs. If Krunal Pandya delivered a frugal spell of 1 for 13 from 4 overs, Trent Boult – defending 15 runs off the last over – conceded just 4 runs and scalped two wickets to restrict KKR to 142 for 7.