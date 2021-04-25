IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple standings after RR vs KKR match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan remains in possession of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap with 231 runs under his belt. There wasn’t any change of hands of the Purple Cap either, with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel sitting pretty with a haul of 12 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson jumped up 5 slots to move into 4th position after playing the anchor's role against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight. He has scored 187 runs at an average of 46.75 in the tournament so far. KKR opener Nitish Rana scored a scratchy 25-ball 22, but still moved up to 5th – just one run adrift of Samson.

RR have two of their seamers in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

RR all-rounder Chris Morris moved up 11 spots to break into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. The 33-year-old recorded his joint-best IPL figures of 4 for 23 to further his league tally to 9 wickets. His teammate Chetan Sakariya moved up to 6th after picking up 1 for 31 tonight.

All-rounder Andre Russell remains the lone KKR bowler in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list, having scalped 7 wickets at a remarkable strike rate of 7.71 thus far. The 32-year-old didn't bowl tonight and hence dropped to the 7th spot.

The action will shift to the third double-header of the season as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on RCB in Mumbai and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with DC in Chennai later in the evening.

While Shikhar Dhawan will look to extend his lead at the top of the batting charts, CSK seamer Deepak Chahar will aim to close in on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder.

KKR lose four on the bounce as RR romp to six-wicket victory

Chris Morris logged the fourth-best bowling figures in IPL 2021 [Credits: IPL]

Chris Morris registered his joint-best IPL figures as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in Match 18 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 24).

RR halted their two-match losing streak and moved up to sixth in the table, while the Kolkata-based franchise hit rock bottom after having lost four matches on the trot.

After Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to field first, the seamers gave RR the perfect start as KKR managed just 25 runs at the loss of Shubman Gill (11 off 19) in the mandatory field restrictions. Nitish Rana (22 off 25) got himself in on the uncharacteristic Wankhede track, before perishing to Chetan Sakariya with his side at 54 for 1 in the ninth over.

It soon became 61 for 4 as captain Eoin Morgan walked back without troubling the scorers. Rahul Tripathi (36 off 26) and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 24) kept KKR in pursuit of a competitive total with a 37-run fifth-wicket stand. But Chris Morris (4 for 23) ran through the lower-middle order to restrict the Knight Riders to a paltry 133 for 9.

In reply, RR were dealt a body blow early on as Varun Chakravarthy sent back Joss Buttler (5 off 7) in the fourth over. Even though skipper Sanju Samson launched a counter-attack, KKR struck again as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 off 17) was dismissed by Shivam Mavi at the end of the fifth over.

Samson and Shivam Dube rebuilt the innings with a 45-run stand before KKR slightly pulled things back with the scalps of Dube (22 off 18) and Rahul Tewatia (5 off 8) in quick succession. But in the end, RR had a very modest required rate to deal with. Samson (42* off 41) and David Miller (24* off 23) got them over the line with seven balls to spare.