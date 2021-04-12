IPL 2021: PBKS and RR's controversies over the past seasons

The IPL isn't without its fair share of controversies. From fixing scandals to player arguments, the tournament has seen it all since its inception in 2008. It all started with the infamous 'Slapgate' in 2008 when veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh reportedly slapped S Sreesanth, who was playing for the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).

The league has since moved on. But controversial headlines keep popping up every now and then.

In this article, we take a look at some of the biggest dissensions that both RR and PBKS have been involved in during their time in the IPL.

RR players involved in the spot-fixing scandal

S Sreesanth was arrested in the spot-fixing scandal

2013 was an ugly year for RR. Three of their players, S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, were arrested by Delhi police after charges of alleged spot-fixing. Their contracts were suspended until the investigation was complete.

The trio were later cleared of all charges by the Patiala Courts. Chandila, however, was slapped with a lifetime ban by the BCCI. Sreesanth's ban imposed by the BCCI was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2019.

The murky Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta spat

It all started in 2009 when reports emerged of Wadia slapping the actress at a party. Eventually, the duo, who jointly owned the Punjab franchise, broke up but decided to continue working together in the IPL.

Just when it looked like everything could be put on the backburner, Zinta filed a police complaint against Wadia in 2014. The complaint claimed that she was hit and abused by Wadia during an IPL match between KXIP and MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement

The case was dismissed by Bombay High Court in 2018.

Rahul Tewatia vs Khaleel Ahmed in IPL 2021

There was some heat between Rahul Tewatia and Khaleel Ahmed in the final over, David Warner straight after the match came towards Tewatia and had words with him. Amazing from Warner to sort small issues out right there. pic.twitter.com/J1j6gSsWIu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2020

Rahul Tewatia was one of the more impressive players in IPL 2020. However, he found himself in a spot of bother during Rajasthan's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khaleel Ahmed, representing SRH, got stuck into Tewatia. Tempers flared and it required David Warner's intervention to calm his bowler down.

PBKS' 'one run short' stir

IPL 2020 was a season of heartbreaks for Punjab. The game against the Delhi Capitals threw them out of contention for the playoffs.

In that match, umpire Nitish Menon erred on the third ball of the 19th over of the PBKS innings by declaring a short run. That one short run came back to haunt the franchise as the match went into a super over that ultimately saw DC winning the game in scintillating fashion.

If you look back at it , we had a lot of games in our pocket but we couldn't get over the line. We only have ourselves to blame," PBKS skipper KL Rahul said. "At the start of the tournament, that short run [call] has come back to bite us very hard. We all make mistakes and we have made a few this season. We need to accept it, learn from it and come back stronger"