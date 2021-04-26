IPL 2021: 5 Players to watch out for as PBKS take on KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of IPL 2021 on Monday, April 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Across 13 IPL seasons, KKR has faced Punjab Kings on 27 occasions. KKR has emerged victorious 18 times. The Kings have only been able to bag 9 victories.

The Punjab Kings will head into this contest on the back of a comfortable 9 wicket win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. They currently occupy the fifth position in the points table with 4 points from 5 matches.

PBKS will be keen to continue their winning momentum and bag two more points against a struggling KKR side.

The Kolkata-based franchise started their campaign with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, they went on to lose four games in a row against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Mumbai Indians (MI), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KKR currently occupies the last position in the points table with one win in five outings. The Knight Riders desperately need a win to get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track.

Ahead of this mouth-watering contest, let's take a look at the top 5 players who can make a difference in this game.

#1 Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell is a veteran when it comes to the T20 format. His hard-hitting abilities are unmatched and he can be a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

He has a good track record against the Punjab Kings with 251 runs and 13 wickets to his name. The West Indian all-rounder will want to perform well and help his team get over the line in this upcoming fixture

#2 Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal - Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal has had a decent start to IPL 2021. The right-hander can strike the ball hard and long and will be responsible for helping PBKS finish well with the bat. He has a good record against KKR and will want to play a top innings for his side.

#3 Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the mainstays of KKR’s bowling attack for years, Narine will be the key to KKR's success against the Punjab Kings. He is the leading wicket taker for Kolkata against Punjab, with 28 wickets from 19 matches. He is lethal with the bat as well and can inflict serious damage on PBKS.

#4 Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

Ravi Bishnoi - Punjab Kings

Ravi Bishnoi was brilliant with the ball against the Mumbai Indians. He finished with impressive figures of 2/21 in his four overs. The young lad is usually very accurate with his line and length and doesn't allow batsmen to free their arms. He could be a potential threat to the KKR middle order in the upcoming IPL 2021 match.

#5 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill - Kolkata Knight Riders

Gill's form with the bat has been a major concern for KKR. The youngster has been unable to get runs under his belt. What is worse is that he has lost his wicket while attempting loose shots.

He has had a poor start to IPL 2021 with 80 runs in five outings. He will look to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium and get his team off to a quick start against the Punjab Kings.