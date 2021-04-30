IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB | Predicting 3 best bowlers

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (April 30), the common factor between the two sides is their batting-heavy lineup.

However, both sides have made some improvements on the bowling front. RCB, in particular, have managed to strike the right balance, with their pace attack comprising Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Kyle Jamieson. The quicks have done well for the side and will hope to continue in the same vein.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have impressed for Punjab, while Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have been a tad patchy.

With these names in mind, we take a shot at predicting the three best bowlers when the two teams face off on Friday.

#1 Harshal Patel

The RCB pacer has hit a purple patch in this edition, with 17 wickets in six games that included a fifer. Patel has been among the wickets in every game and his variations coupled with his searing yorkers have been the reasons behind his success.

He will be taking on the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle at Ahmedabad and will look to send them back to the hut early.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

The Punjab quick has been the side's most consistent performer as well as Mohammad Shami's partner to deliver crucial breakthroughs. His ability to soak up pressure in the death overs makes him a valuable asset for PBKS.

Arshdeep Singh comes into this match with seven wickets to his name and an economy of 8.18. His best bowling figures of 3/35 helped Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs in the fourth game this season.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB will be concerned with their frontline spinner not having enough wickets to show in this edition. Chahal has been expensive this IPL and three wickets from six games is not the numbers that can be associated with the tweaker.

Chahal will take heart from the fact that he has had his most success in the IPL against Punjab. He's picked up 22 wickets from the 46.1 overs he has bowled against the franchise over the course of the IPL.

RCB will also be hoping he gets into the wickets section as the tournament hits the halfway mark by the end of the week. With the team looking set to make the playoffs given their current form, Chahal's bowling is crucial for Bangalore.