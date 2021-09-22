IPL 2021: "People came and gave me advice, but I had it in my mind that I need to bowl 6 yorkers"- Kartik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Kartik Tyagi bowled a dream last over against the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 match played last night. The Indian pacer defended four runs off the last over while bowling to experienced T20 players like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda and Fabian Allen.

After the match, Kartik Tyagi spoke to his teammate Mahipal Lomror in an interview uploaded on the Indian Premier League's official website. Lomror asked Tyagi about his mindset during the final over.

Tyagi replied:

"It was a do-or-die situation for me. I only concentrated on bowling the right deliveries. People came and gave me advice, but I had it in my mind that I need to bowl yorkers on all six deliveries. So, I tried the same and was able to execute it eventually. I was happy to see everyone come out to the middle and celebrate the win."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



One was terrific with the bat while the other bowled a sensational last over to pull off a special win. In conversation with



WATCH 📹📹 #VIVOIPL #RR 's star duo Kartik and Mahipal recap Dubai winOne was terrific with the bat while the other bowled a sensational last over to pull off a special win. In conversation with @mahipallomror36 and @tyagiktk - by @NishadPaiVaidya WATCH 📹📹 bit.ly/3lRQq2m #RR's star duo Kartik and Mahipal recap Dubai win



One was terrific with the bat while the other bowled a sensational last over to pull off a special win. In conversation with @mahipallomror36 and @tyagiktk - by @NishadPaiVaidya



WATCH 📹📹 bit.ly/3lRQq2m #VIVOIPL https://t.co/5lZQgVUKhg

Kartik Tyagi started the 20th over of the PBKS innings with a dot ball. Aiden Markram rotated the strike rate on the second ball, but Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda and Fabian Allen failed to score a run off the last four deliveries.

Tyagi dismissed Pooran on the third ball and sent Hooda back to the pavilion on the fifth ball. He executed his plans to perfection and helped his team win.

I hope Kartik Tyagi continues to win matches for Rajasthan Royals: Mahipal Lomror

Kartik Tyagi @tyagiktk About last night. Man of the match About last night. Man of the match https://t.co/v6ON0GxRw4

Mahipal Lomror also played an important role in Rajasthan Royals' win. He played a brilliant knock of 43 runs from 17 deliveries, smashing two fours and four sixes. In the same video, Mahipal said:

Also Read

"I tried to smash the balls that were in my slot. My thinking was that if it is in my slot then I will take the aerial route and make sure it goes out of the boundary line. You performed well, Kartik and I hope you continue doing the same job for the Rajasthan Royals."

Rajasthan Royals will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. It will be the first afternoon game of IPL 2021's UAE leg.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar