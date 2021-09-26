IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK outfox KKR on the last ball

It was a contest between two high-flying teams on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. So it was no surprise when it took the very last ball to decide the winner between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Match 38 of IPL 2021.

KKR wanted to set a target of 170+ when they opted to bat first. They reached exactly 171 courtesy of small but significant contributions from the entire batting lineup.

They would have got even more had it not been for CSK's Shardul Thakur, who once again displayed his uncanny knack of picking up crucial wickets by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell.

In the second essay, Eoin Morgan's well-defined match-ups worked like a charm until the penultimate over when CSK required 26 off 12 deliveries. However, the obvious blunder of giving Prasidh Krishna the 19th over proved detrimental.

Ravindra Jadeja tonked the pacer for 22 runs before the remaining batters somehow scrapped out four runs against Sunil Narine to win the game by two wickets.

A look at the IPL 2021 Points Table

CSK take back the top position from DC. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What does it mean for CSK?

CSK have now crossed the crucial 16-point mark and can consider themselves unofficially qualified for the top four. MS Dhoni's team have been nothing but brilliant so far in the tournament and richly deserve the pole position in the points table.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

They still have to play four games in the tournament and we might see more players getting rest like Dwayne Bravo today. There could also be some changes and experiments in the batting order as well.

CSK have now got a three-day break before their clash against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday in Sharjah.

What does it mean for KKR?

Defeats like these can shake even the best of teams. KKR looked set to achieve something special after their wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians (MI), but it will be interesting to see how they come back from this.

They are still placed fourth in the points table thanks to a brilliant net run rate, but now need to win all of their remaining matches to reach 16 points. MI and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are breathing down their throat.

Another cause of worry for KKR is the possible injury to Russell, which could prove decisive when they take on the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Impact on other teams in the points table

As mentioned above, KKR's loss is the best possible result for RR and MI. All three teams are tied at eight points, but RR have played one game less and MI are currently playing their 10th match against RCB at the time of writing this piece.

Also happy would be the Punjab Kings, who are also giving their all for the fourth spot and are now tied with KKR in the points table.

