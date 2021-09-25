IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK's easy win over RCB

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) Southern Derby failed to live up to expectations on Friday as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) comfortably beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Sharjah.

Put into bat first, RCB put up a sub-par total of 156-6 in the first essay despite quickfire half-centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (70 off 50) and skipper Virat Kohli (53 off 41). CSK bowlers were awry in the powerplay, but adjusted their speed to suit the tacky wicket as the innings progressed. DJ Bravo (3/24) and Shardul Thakur (2/29) were the pick of the bowlers for the MS Dhoni-led team.

The second innings progressed in a similar fashion as CSK's openers also put up an unbeaten 71-run stand. Chennai, too, lost wickets in the middle overs but having the target in front of them helped as instead of panicking, the likes of Moeen Ali (23 off 18) and Ambati Rayudu (32 off 22) built partnerships to gain the advantage.

The storied partnership of MS Dhoni (11 off 9) and Suresh Raina (17 off 10) wrapped things up in the penultimate over.

A quick look at the IPL 2021 Points Table

CSK are now at top of the points table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for CSK?

CSK have now once again taken the lead in their tug-of-war with Delhi Capitals (DC) to sit on top of the IPL 2021 points table. They are now at 14 points, just one win short of an easy ticket to the qualifiers. With five league games still to go, it will only be a matter of time before that happens.

The three-time champions are also leading the points table on net run rate (NRR) which couldn't be healthier at +1.185. The rest of the season for them is likely to revolve around a possible top-two finish and the management of their players' workload during dead rubbers. They will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in a riveting contest between the two high-flying teams.

What it means for RCB?

One of the best teams in the first half of the tournament, RCB have pulled themselves into mud in the UAE. The old selection issues, problems with their lower-middle order and questions about skipper Kohli's batting spot have been rejuvinated and it doesn't look good for their quest for a first IPL title.

RCB are still placed third in the points table, but they are now one loss away from slipping away to mid-table, which is already boiling amid a three-way battle. Moreover, in complete contrast to CSK, their NRR is now the worst in the points table -0.720, which could make things difficult for them unless they pull ahead towards the top-three soon.

Three wins from five games should still not look like a daunting task for the star-studded lineup, but the effort from now on needs to be tenacious and well-thought out. They'll clash against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, which should well decide the fate of the season for both teams.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

MI, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR) won't be too unhappy seeing one of the top-three teams in the tournament fall down like this. CSK and DC's wins or defeats don't impact them much, but RCB's loss gives them the opportunity to aim for fourth spot and maybe even third.

