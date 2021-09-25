IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after DC's massive win over RR

The high-flying Delhi Capitals (DC) clipped the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wings in IPL 2021 by handing them a massive 33-run defeat on Saturday. Following the win, Rishabh Pant and co. not only retook the top spot in the points table from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but they also sent strong ripples down mid table.

Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32) shone brightly on a sluggish Abu Dhabi pitch to take DC's total to 154-6 in the first innings, at least 20 runs over the par total. In reply, RR skipper Sanju Samson waged a lone war with a 53-ball 70. But he kept losing partners at the other end as RR ultimately fell way short of the target.

A quick look at the IPL 2021 Points Table

DC are once again leading the points table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for DC?

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals

1️⃣6️⃣ points 📈

One step closer to the Playoffs 🤩



This performance, this team 💙



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRR A clinical win 👏🏼1️⃣6️⃣ points 📈One step closer to the Playoffs 🤩This performance, this team 💙 A clinical win 👏🏼

1️⃣6️⃣ points 📈

One step closer to the Playoffs 🤩



This performance, this team 💙



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvRR https://t.co/yZrpjuX2uE

They might not have a 'Q' beside their name yet, but DC have certainly become the first team to unofficially qualify in the top-four in IPL 2021. They have reached the feat in some style as well - by losing just two games from the first 10 and with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.711, which also received a major boost from today's win margin.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

DC still have four games to go and might look to give some of their players a couple of games off. However, they'll have to find the right balance for that, too, given how a top-two finish can considerably increase their chances of a first IPL title. Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be their next opponent in the first of two matches on Tuesday.

What it means for RR?

Before the match, RR had a fair chance to pull ahead of KKR and Mumbai Indians (MI) and fight for the third spot with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they are now placed sixth in the points table, level on points with KKR and MI, but behind them in NRR.

They still need four wins to qualify directly but given the heated competition currently, three might suffice. But even that would be anything but plainsailing for the Rajasthan-based outfit. Their next match is against eighth-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), but the rest are against RCB, CSK, MI and KKR.

RR haven't shown their 'A' game this season yet and have still managed to win games. But the road ahead will not only require luck but also sheer skill from all their players.

Impact on other teams in the points table

Also Read

Three teams will be happy with RR's defeat. While Virat Kohli's RCB, despite their recent defeats, are still ahead of most in the points table, KKR and MI have still got some wiggle room to fight for fourth spot.

Hold on to your NRRs and expect this mid-table battle to heat up to an unprecedented level in the coming days.

Edited by Samya Majumdar