IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR cruise over MI

If there was ever a team that could rip open the points table and infuse new excitement into IPL 2021's UAE leg, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). And the Eoin Morgan-led side did just that on Thursday by breaking the five-year-old curse and trouncing Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

KKR not only stopped MI's mighty batting lineup - which also included their record-breaking captain Rohit Sharma - to a sub-par 155-6, but they also made lightwork of the target by shooting it down in just 15.1 overs. All credit goes to Morgan for his sometimes questionable but effective bowling match-ups and the intent-filled batting display by Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 30) and Rahul Tripathi (74 off 42).

From MI, Jasprit Bumrah waged a lone war, collecting the only three KKR wickets that fell. Every other bowler looked at sea under pressure, similar to how every batter except Quinton de Kock struggled to get going in the first essay.

What it means for KKR?

Apart from the two crucial points, this triumph would mean the world to everyone in the KKR camp has seen the side struggle year after year against MI. With the win, they displaced their opponents at fourth spot in the points table. Their net run rate, which got a new lease of life after the ninth-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is now third best in the points table at +0.363.

KKR still need four more wins in the next five games to comfortably qualify for the top-four, but beating teams like RCB and MI in quick succession is a massive step in the right direction. The competition is set to get tougher now as table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are next in line. However, if they continue to maintain this form, nothing is beyond the two-time IPL champions.

What it means for MI?

MI have, quite simply, got a humbling taste of their own medicine. Cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra recently found the team bordering on 'arrogance' this season. Whether or not that's true, MI have got serious issues to work on and the likes of Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan are under the spotlight.

MI have not only slipped below KKR in the points table but also Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have played one less game than both of them but are on the same points. All thanks for this goes to MI's net run rate, which is almost a negative mirror of KKR's at -0.310. This means that they'll not only have to win most of their remaining five matches, but they have to do it with good margins.

They'll now meet RCB, who are equally desperate to win, on Sunday, followed by seventh-ranked Punjab Kings (PBKS) next week. These two games will clear out whether or not the most successful team in tournament history will qualify for the playoffs this season.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

Sanju Samson's RR will be jubliant. As mentioned above, they also need four wins to qualify but from six games instead of MI and KKR's five. PBKS, who are reeling in seventh spot, will be happier to see KKR win because it keeps the door slightly open for them as well.

Other than that, CSK and DC will want to take KKR a little more seriously to prevent them from playing spoilsport in their quest for a top-two finish.

