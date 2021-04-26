IPL 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after  win KKR's over PBKS

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally got a boost in their IPL 2021 campaign with a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), putting them in fifth place in the points table.

A solid bowling effort by KKR saw the Punjab Kings collapse to 123 for 9 in their 20 overs at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday (April 27). Pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up 3/30 while Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine chipped in two wickets apiece.

In return, Kolkata had a bit of stutter themselves, slipping to 17 for 3 in their chase after their openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply. Rahul Tripathi and Narine fell for four and nought respectively, pegging them on the back foot.

In the end, it was a mature knock by Eoin Morgan (47* off 40) that saw the side through as they won by five wickets. The Englishman struck 4 fours and 2 sixes as he took KKR over the finish line.

Updated points table

KKR moved up to fifth place on the points table

What does this mean for KKR?

This win lifts KKR from the rut they are in. Eoin Morgan's men are now in fifth position and the England international will be happy the side are finally climbing. The NRR sees a bit of a boost from -0.675 to -0.305.

Up next for KKR in IPL 2021 is a tough challenge as they face the Delhi Capitals on Thursday (April 29).

What does this mean for PBKS?

The loss makes PBKS' IPL 2021 journey all the more inconsistent. With three wins and three losses, the side is now sixth in the points table and will look to work on beefing up their middle order.

Their NRR reads -0.608 and KL Rahul & co. will look to improve on the numbers on the IPL points table as the tournament enters the midway stage. They will meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday (April 30).

Impact on other IPL teams

The pressure is on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the depleted Rajasthan Royals to salvage what they can. With one and two wins respectively from both matches, both teams will look to get a move on in the IPL points table and improve their NRR while at it.

With KKR winning by five wickets, SRH have now slipped to the bottom position and will face a stiff challenge in the form of a confident Chennai Super Kings unit on Wednesday (April 28).