IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 Runners-up Delhi Capitals were in fantastic form during the first phase of IPL 2021. Playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, the Delhi-based franchise attained first position on the points table by winning six of their eight matches.

Of all the teams, the Delhi Capitals have the highest chance of making it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will be keen to replicate their IPL 2021 performance and end their 13-year-long championship drought.

Delhi Capitals will resume their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. In this article today, we will look at DC's possible playing XI for that fixture.

Openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer in first phase of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals have one of the best opening pairs in IPL 2021. Both Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in top form during the first phase of IPL 2021.

The two Indian openers are among the four batsmen who have amassed 300+ runs in the 2021 edition of the IPL so far. Dhawan and Shaw will aim to continue in the same vein during the upcoming games.

Middle Order - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C and WK) and Shimron Hetmyer

Shreyas Iyer will return to the team and play his first match of the 2021 season. The right-handed batsman has recovered from his shoulder injury, but the Delhi Capitals team management decided against naming him as their captain.

DC have decided to continue with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as skipper. Under Pant's leadership, DC registered six wins earlier this year. Caribbean star Shimron Hetmyer should complete the middle-order.

All Rounders - Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin

Marcus Stoinis will be the lone overseas all-rounder in the Delhi Capitals playing XI. The Aussie all-rounder played a vital role in DC's journey to the finale last year, scoring 352 runs and taking 13 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, two players picked in the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021, will look forward to proving themselves in the IPL. Patel and Ashwin picked up a total of 22 wickets in the UAE last season.

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap in IPL 2020

The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan complete the playing XI. Nortje and Rabada accounted for a total of 52 wickets in the UAE during the previous IPL season. Surprisingly, Nortje did not get a game in the first phase of IPL 2021, but he should play now because the Delhi Capitals do not have Chris Woakes in the squad.

Uncapped Indian fast bowler Avesh Khan surprised everyone with his fantastic performance in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. Khan took 14 wickets in eight games and is currently second in the race to the Purple Cap.

Delhi Capitals' predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

Also Read

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee