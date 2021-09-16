IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) did not have a memorable outing in the first phase of the 2021 season. Playing under Sanju Samson's captaincy for the first time, RR registered three victories in seven matches, finishing fifth in the standings.

Rajasthan Royals will be keen to up their game in the second phase of the competition. The Jaipur-based franchise lost the services of a few overseas stars before the season resumed, but they have strengthened their squad by signing some fantastic replacements.

With RR set to play their first match of the UAE leg against Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 21, let's take a look at the Royals' predicted playing XI.

Openers: Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal performed decently in the first phase of IPL 2021, aggregating 66 runs in three matches. Since he played in the UAE last year as well, Jaiswal should feature in the first playing XI.

Manan Vohra had an uneventful outing in the first phase of IPL 2021, where he scored 42 runs in four matches. It won't be a surprise if new signing Evin Lewis opens the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Lewis recently smashed 38 sixes in CPL 2021.

Middle-order: Sanju Samson (C and WK), Liam Livingstone and Riyan Parag

Liam Livingstone is in incredible form

Captain Sanju Samson will bat at number three and keep the wickets for the team as well. Liam Livingstone did not get a game in the first phase of IPL 2021, but he is likely to play against Punjab Kings on September 21. The reason behind it is his fantastic performances for England and Birmingham Phoenix.

Livingstone will provide the much-needed firepower to the RR batting unit. Uncapped Indian player Riyan Parag will probably continue batting in the middle-order for the Royals.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris

Chris Morris was the most successful foreign bowler in IPL 2021's first phase

Shivam Dube and Rahul Tewatia have a lot of experience playing in the IPL. Both all-rounders will be expected to bring their 'A' game to the table in the second phase of IPL 2021. While Dube looked good in the first phase, Tewatia seemed out of touch.

Tewatia will look forward to replicating his IPL 2020 heroics in the UAE again. Chris Morris will be the third overseas player. Rajasthan Royals' most expensive signing, Morris, picked up 14 wickets and scored 48 runs in the first phase of IPL 2021.

Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Tabraiz Shamsi

Young Indian pacers Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi will partner with Morris and Dube in Rajasthan Royals' pace attack. Sakariya impressed in the first phase and his confidence would have increased, having played for India at the international level. Meanwhile, Tyagi picked up nine wickets in the UAE last year.

Rajasthan's new signing, Tabraiz Shamsi, will complete the playing XI. Shamsi is currently the world number one T20I bowler. It will be interesting to see how the South African left-arm wrist-spin bowler performs for his new IPL franchise.

Rajasthan Royals' predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

Also Read

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C and WK), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee