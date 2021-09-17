IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 2021 season with four consecutive wins. However, they lost their momentum as the tournament progressed. The Bangalore-based franchise ended Phase 1 of the competition in third position in the standings, with five wins in seven matches.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit looks set to qualify for the playoffs this year as well. But the Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to perform the way they did in the first four matches of IPL 2021 to ensure they return home from the United Arab Emirates with the trophy.

RCB will resume their campaign against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. In this article, we will take a look at RCB's predicted playing XI for their first match of the UAE leg.

Openers - Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli (c)

Can Virat Kohli help Royal Challengers Bangalore win their first title?

The opening pair of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal performed brilliantly for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first phase of IPL 2021. Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL history.

Meanwhile, Padikkal registered his maiden IPL ton during Phase 1. He also recently made his international debut which would have increased his confidence a lot.

Middle Order - Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers

Rajat Patidar impressed fans with his batting performance against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals during the Phase 1 of IPL 2021. The uncapped Indian batsman is likely to continue batting at number three for RCB in the upcoming matches as well.

The next two positions in the batting lineup of Royal Challengers Bangalore belong to Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, two players who can change the game in a matter of a few deliveries. Both overseas stars were in top form during Phase 1, and fans will expect similar performances from them in the second phase.

All Rounders - Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kyle Jamieson

Wanindu Hasaranga could make his IPL debut against KKR on September 20. The Sri Lankan star should emerge as a match-winner for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Kyle Jamieson will be the other two all-rounders. While Shahbaz scalped four wickets and scored 23 runs in five games during Phase 1, Jamieson took nine wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal will be keen to prove himself after T20 WC snub

Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj will continue to be the two Indian pacers in Royal Challengers Bangalore's playing XI. Both fast bowlers were fantastic for the team in the first phase.

Yuzvendra Chahal will try to prove the selectors wrong by performing well in the UAE during the second phase of IPL 2021. Chahal and Hasaranga can form a dangerous combination in RCB's spin department.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee