Rajasthan Royals can’t hope to win the IPL with Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror and Rahul Tewatia batting in the middle

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have not been able to grab the headlines since the opening season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. They have been there and thereabouts, presenting us occasional thrillers and nurturing some young talents.

But since becoming champions in the first season, the Royals have always been lurking in the middle to lower end of the table. They qualified for the playoffs just thrice during the said period.

The Royals, under Steve Smith, finished bottom of the points table for the first time in their history last season. In IPL 2021, they have already entered must-win territory to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Is the Rajasthan Royals franchise really a mediocre one? What has plagued their progress in the IPL?

If you analyze this season in isolation, they are certainly missing the services of star players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. But the basic issue with Rajasthan Royals is that they did not get the balance right at the auction table. They bought a few big names and then added a lot of young talent to the side to complement them.

The structural flaw in the balance means that even if Buttler and Stokes return now, they will replace the batters in the top order and the struggles of the middle order will continue.

Yes, it has been a franchise who have given opportunities to youngsters and helped them grow. The line of youngsters will have current skipper Sanju Samson at one end and the latest entrant into the Indian side, Chetan Sakariya, on the other side of the spectrum. But to win a tournament, which must be the primary motive for any franchise, striking a balance is paramount.

Rajasthan Royals’ trouble with the middle order

Shivam Dube (C) hasn't produced the numbers with the bat Performance of the players constutitung Rajasthan Royals middle-order

The middle order has presented a lot of trouble for the Rajasthan Royals over the past couple of seasons. The unit consisting of Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia may be brimming with talent, but lacks consistency and experience.

Riyan Parag has been given quite a long rope despite mediocre numbers. He has played a couple of memorable cameos, but almost three seasons have gone by without him producing the numbers that warrant a place in the starting XI.

Parag averages a paltry 18.33 over 28 matches with a solitary half-century against his name in the IPL. The strike rate of low 120s is hardly enough for a batter coming in the lower middle order in a T20 side.

Rahul Tewatia played a sensational innings against the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the 2020 season. He seemed to have a breakout year after being in and around the league for some years. However, 2020 seems to be more of an exception with the way the current season has progressed.

The all-rounder has averaged just over 24 with the bat in the IPL at a strike rate of below 130. The previous season, in which he averaged 42 at a strike rate of 139, made a significant contribution to the stats.

Tewatia hasn’t been able to produce the goods this year for the Royals. His lack of contribution has produced a bit more depth to that gaping hole in the Royals’ middle order.

When it comes to Mahipal Lomror, one cannot say that he has got a lot of opportunities. Nine matches over four seasons is hardly enough to measure a player. But the average of 21 so far doesn’t warrant a great deal of attention.

Potentially the player who could replace any of these three in the current Rajasthan Royals squad is Shivam Dube. He would hardly improve the current scheme of things with an average of 19.63.

IPL batting record of the players in the Rajasthan Royals middle-order batters

Moreover, the numbers of these batters suggest that none of them strike over 130 consistently. With their positions warranting them having a go right from the outset, the current strike rates can be termed as under-par at best.

It doesn’t mean that these players are not capable of winning your side a game. Each of them has performed at different stages and won them an occasional game. But to win the league, you need players with experience who can deliver day in, day out.

Rajasthan Royals have been too dependent on the top order scoring runs

Rajasthan Royals have been far too reliant on the top order to make runs Contribution from the top four batters in matches won by Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have depended far too much on the top order to make a large chunk of the runs. The level of dependence on the top four is clear from their performances over the last couple of seasons.

In the 10 matches that they won during 2020 and 2021, only twice have they managed to win a game in which the top-four contributed less than 60% of the runs. The Royals have had some big players like Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, David Miller and Robin Uthappa at the top during this interval. However, you can’t expect them to perform in every match.

The equation has been simple for the Royals’ opponents. If you dismiss the top four cheaply, you win the game more or less.

Rajasthan Royals need to find the right mix of youth and experience

It's important to have a fine mix of youth and experience in the team. But no side can overdo either of those. A team need people with the experience of handling pressure in those key positions if they want to come out on top of those situations.

A set of youngsters occupying positions no.5 to 7 in the middle order, followed by a longish tail may win you an occasional match. But if a side have to win consistently and go all the way in the league, they need to have a tried and tested finisher in that lower-middle order.

The Royals have limited scope to alter their line-up in the ongoing season. But with the mega auction coming up before next season, it must be their primary objective to find a better balance in the side.

The fans have been left high and dry for far too long. They would want to see more intent from the franchise in going the distance.

Edited by Samya Majumdar