IPL 2021: Ranking the fast bowlers of all eight teams

Overall, IPL 2021 was a great tournament for fast bowlers. 13 out of the top 15 wicket-takers in IPL 2021 were fast bowlers, who dominated the dot-ball charts as well with nine entries in the top ten.

The top four bowling figures of IPL 2021 belonged to pacers too, as they consistently made game-changing contributions for their sides. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for everyone, as a few quicks were tonked for runs by belligerent batsmen who targeted them in IPL 2021.

Several teams benefited from a menacing seam bowling attack that could give them wickets up top and keep things tight at the end. Others struggled to contain the flow of runs as their fast bowlers failed to fire.

With that in mind, here are the IPL 2021 fast bowler rankings, ranked from worst to best. As always, the rankings have been finalized after considering several factors such as consistency, match-winning impact and contribution to the team’s success, amongst others.

#8 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvi's poor form was one of the many reasons for SRH's failure this season

Look at the numbers returned by the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers, and it is easy to understand why they are at the bottom of the pile. The team picked up just three wickets in the powerplay all season, despite the seamers bowling the majority of the overs.

None of the fast bowlers crossed the five-wicket mark in IPL 2021, with SRH the only team to have this dubious distinction next to their name. Admittedly, the injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan hampered their bid, but both pacers along with the rest of SRH's fast-bowling contingent did little to impress when they were on the field.

All SRH pacers averaged 30 or more and none had an economy of less than 7.50, as they struggled to get early breakthroughs or be economical at the death. Even more perplexing was that the sole fast bowler who looked on song, Jason Holder (3/30 against RCB), played just one IPL 2021 game.

#7 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings won just three games all season, and it was the spinners and batsmen who played an integral role in the wins. It tells you a lot about how the PBKS fast bowling pack fared, despite having some great names.

Mohammed Shami was the side’s leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021 but only averaged a wicket a game. Arshdeep Singh was impressive at the death but did not make any match-winning contributions after a superb final over in the win against RR.

Jhye Richardson failed to justify his hefty price tag, conceding at 10.63 rpo while picking up just three scalps. Riley Meredith showed signs of life during the latter stages but didn’t get much success despite his express pace.

Chris Jordan played just three games in IPL 2021, and the England quick was hit and miss with his death bowling. The PBKS pace attack struggled to perform as a group and support its spinners, evidenced by how none of the quicks feature in the list of top five PBKS bowlers with the best bowling average or economy rate in IPL 2021.

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have a similar story to the Punjab Kings when it comes to their pacers, but edge slightly ahead owing to some standout individual and team performances.

Andre Russell’s 5/15 in two overs against MI was the best bowling return in IPL 2021, while the pacers played a crucial role in both of KKR’s wins this season. A concerted fast bowling effort also saw them register a solid win against PBKS, with the KKR pacers bowling brilliantly up top to rattle the Punjab top order.

Prasidh Krishna impressed but was a bit expensive in some games, picking up eight wickets in seven games. His 69 dot balls in IPL 2021 were good enough for fifth place in the overall standings.

Pat Cummins was a tad disappointing in the powerplay. But the Australian managed to pick up nine wickets in IPL 2021, with his economy of 8.83 the fourth-best amongst fast bowlers with more than eight wickets this season.

#5 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians had their hands tied with five games on the sluggish Chennai surface, which didn’t help their pace bowling contingent who are used to bowling on the bouncy Wankhede track. Their fifth rank is also down to the fact that there were high expectations from their all-star bowling line-up ahead of IPL 2021.

The MI pacers picked up only three powerplay wickets all season as Trent Boult failed to match the heights of IPL 2020. Jasprit Bumrah took some time to get going, and although economical once again at 7.11, wasn’t among the wickets as he picked up just six in IPL 2021.

Marco Jansen impressed at the start but didn’t get many games, and it was actually Kieron Pollard’s slow off-cutters that proved to be the most difficult to deal with for many batsmen in IPL 2021.

MI’s pace contingent was still very strong at the death, but considering the pedigree on offer, they had a disappointing campaign by their lofty standards in IPL 2021.

#4 Rajasthan Royals

If MI’s pace gang failed to live up to their high standards, the Rajasthan Royals’ seamers exceeded expectations in IPL 2021.

Although they missed Jofra Archer terribly, RR’s pacers gave their all and put in some match-winning performances in IPL 2021. Jaydev Unadkat’s powerplay masterclass of 3/15 left DC reeling early in the competition, and his contribution helped RR register their first win of the season.

Chris Morris justified his price tag and was well on his way to having his best IPL season yet. With 14 scalps, an economy of under nine and the second-best strike rate for bowlers with 8+ wickets in IPL 2021, Morris filled Jofra Archer’s boosts perfectly this season.

Chetan Sakariya, one of the finds of IPL 2021, impressed too. The left-arm seamer got seven wickets in his debut campaign, using his variations to outfox the batsmen. Mustafizur Rahman rounded out what was an impressive RR bowling attack, who occupied all the top five slots for best bowling average and economy rate for the franchise in IPL 2021.

#3 Delhi Capitals

It is a testament to DC’s bench strength that they occupy third place in the IPL 2021 pace bowling rankings despite having players like Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje and Umesh Yadav on the bench.

Avesh Khan enjoyed a breakout season for the Capitals and was the most impressive young pacer in IPL 2021 with 14 wickets. The 24-year-old was used in each phase of the game by Rishabh Pant, and he stepped up brilliantly for the young skipper. His economy of 7.70 was the best amongst pacers with 6+ wickets in IPL 2021.

Kagiso Rabada didn’t have the best of seasons as the South African leaked runs on a few occasions at the death this season. But the speed gun came up with an improved powerplay effort in IPL 2021, with more than 1/3rd of his wickets coming in the first six overs this season.

Chris Woakes played his part during the initial stages of IPL 2021, helping DC register wins with his strong showing up top. Ishant Sharma took over the mantle of powerplay specialist later on, and was the only bowler to bowl two maidens in IPL 2021.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

An ideal example of a pace bowling pack, CSK occupy second place courtesy of the collective efforts of their fast-bowling group. There was no standout player, but MS Dhoni used the resources at his disposal smartly to orchestrate one of the most efficient fast-bowling attacks in IPL 2021.

Sam Curran was the standout pacer with nine wickets in nine games, but CSK pacers did far better than the number suggests. Just like Curran’s timely wicket of Andre Russell in the KKR game, CSK pacers consistently came up with moments of brilliance to peg the opposition back.

Deepak Chahar picked up all his wickets in just two games, but four-wicket hauls on both occasions meant CSK dismantled the opposition top order.

Shardul Thakur had an economy of 10+ in IPL 2021, but he often provided the vital breakthrough which turned the tide in CSK’s favour. Lungi Ngidi did well whenever called upon, barring his nightmare display against the Mumbai Indians, while Dwayne Bravo played the supporting act brilliantly as well.

CSK’s pacers picked up 30 wickets, and the fact it was split amongst five quicks shows how well-rounded their bowling attack was this season.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli is known as a captain who has an affinity for pace bowling, and the RCB skipper got a dream team in IPL 2021. Smart signings and some shrewd deals ensured RCB finished IPL 2021 with the best pace-bowling group.

Mohammed Siraj continued to rise in stature and backed up his powerplay exploits with some impressive death bowling prowess under pressure situations. Almost half of his deliveries (47.43%) in IPL 2021 were dot balls, as Siraj ended the season with six wickets.

Kyle Jamieson grew in stature as the season went on, troubling batsmen with his pace and bounce. The Kiwi ace picked up at least one wicket in all but one game in IPL 2021.

The crown jewel of RCB’s famed pace attack was Harshal Patel, who was a revelation at the death in IPL 2021. Tasked with the enormous responsibility of being a specialist death bowler, Patel responded brilliantly with performances that shot him to the top of the Purple Cap standings with 17 wickets at an economy of 9.17.