IPL 2021: "Spinning it on the field, and on the beat" - RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal dances on a hit Punjabi track alongside wife Dhanashree Verma

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is known for bamboozling batsmen with his crafty leg-spin bowling. He has now come in the limelight for his activities on social media. He wowed the masses by grooving to a popular Hardy Sandhu song alongside his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma.

In a video shared by Dhanashree on her social media handles, the pair were seen shaking a leg on a hit Punjabi number 'Kya Baat Ay'. Her infectious energy and dazzling dance routines have made her a fan favorite on social media. Chahal, too, has received a big thumbs up from netizens for his moves.

"Spinning it on the field, and on the beat."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22 last year. Interestingly, the cricket star was keen to learn to dance during the lockdown and had approached Dhanashree for the same. The student-teacher relationship soon took a new turn and the two fell in love.

The star leg spinner is currently plying his trade for the RCB in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. He will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 6, when Virat Kohli and co. take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Yuzvendra Chahal's performance in IPL 2021

The talented spinner has a point to prove in the ongoing season after being overlooked by national selectors for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The 31-year-old has come up with an impressive performance this year and he has been instrumental in the team's success.

The bowler has picked up 14 wickets from 12 matches so far in the edition. Furthermore, he also has an impressive economy rate of 7.24 to his name.

The Virat Kohli-led side have become the third team to qualify for the all-important playoffs in IPL 2021. Chahal is expected to play a major role in the business end of the tournament as Bangalore eye their first-ever IPL triumph.

