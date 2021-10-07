IPL 2021: Match 56 - RCB vs DC: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 56th and final group stage match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It is one of two matches that will be played simultaneously on Friday evening, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the other.

RCB are coming into this game off a narrow four-run defeat to SRH, while DC beat CSK by three wickets in their last game. DC have sealed their place in the top two, and will feature in Qualifier 1. Therefore, they could use this game to rest some of their key players. RCB, meanwhile, have a theoretical chance of making the top-two. But that has mostly been dented by their unexpected defeat to SRH.

RCB's middle overs and death bowling has been their biggest strength this season, with Harshal Patel at the forefront of it. His excellent season has overshadowed the contributions of Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed. The all-rounder has performed a role similar to Washington Sundar's and has bowled at all stages of the game, restricting the run flow and picking up some key wickets.

Glenn Maxwell has delivered on the enormous expectations on him, producing an excellent season so far. He has had a clear role in the team, and has batted with both responsibility and freedom.

Knowing that AB De Villiers is behind him at No.5, Maxwell has had the cushion to play his natural game. Signing Maxwell was one of RCB's biggest successes last season, especially considering his poor IPL 2020 campaign. He'll continue to be their X-factor in the playoffs and in this match as well.

DC, meanwhile, have had one of the most balanced squads this season. Axar Patel and R Ashwin have done an excellent job in the spin-bowling department. Avesh Khan is one of the best uncapped players in the league, and has combined well with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Their batting line-up has been strengthened by Shreyas Iyer's return, with Shimron Hetmyer settling into his own as a finisher. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in great form in the first leg, but are yet to come into their own in the UAE. Nevertheless, DC are among the most complete sides in the tournament and are one of the favourites to win the title.

The last time these sides met, DC fell agonisingly short of their target, losing by a solitary run, despite a Shimron Hetmyer blitzkrieg and a Rishabh Pant half-century. They'll look to get some wind behind their sails ahead of the playoffs, while RCB will also look to do the same.

IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Match Details

Date: October 8, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

Another sunny evening should be on the cards in Dubai, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side, and hasn't assisted the batters much. We could get another game where the first innings total is around 150-160 runs.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hasrhal Patel has been sensational this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After a disappointing defeat to SRH, RCB should stick with the same playing XI for this match. George Garton seems to have the team's backing, but Dushmantha Chammera is waiting on the wings to replace him.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton/Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals

Hetmyer has played a largely unnoticed yet crucial role as a finisher for DC. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

With their place in the top two secured, DC could rest some of their big-name players for this match. Tom Curran could replace either Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

IPL 2021: RCB vs DC Match Prediction

RCB and DC are two well-matched sides, so it's difficult to predict a winner in this match.

Virat Kohli's side missed out on a win that would've put them in a strong position for a top-two finish. So they'll want to enter the playoffs with winning momentum behind them. With the possibility of DC resting some key players, RCB could emerge winners in this clash.

Prediction: RCB to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs DC - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

