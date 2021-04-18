IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch

A buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on an industrious Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the first game on Sunday (April 17). Bangalore has had a rollicking start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning against the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR, meanwhile, are coming off a crushing loss to the Mumbai Indians, despite an Andre Russell masterclass with the ball. His figures of 5/15 all but set up a potential Kolkata win, only for them to falter by ten runs.

Come Sunday, they are up against Virat Kohli & Co., who are on a winning streak. And as the two sides face off, there are match-ups that make for red-hot contests. We take a look at the best player battles heading into the first fixture of the season between the two sides.

RCB quick Kyle Jamieson vs Shubman Gill

Young Shubman Gill is yet to make a mark on IPL 2021, and he will be up against the fiery pace of Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwi pacer has had a decent start with RCB and is still coming to terms with a slower Chennai track. The pacer has picked up two wickets in 2 games for the side, at an economy of 8.14.

Gill is yet to fire in the tournament despite showcasing his flamboyance. In the two games he's played for KKR, he's gotten off to starts without really converting them.

Glenn Maxwell vs Shakib Al Hasan

Maxwell has hit a purple patch of sorts with his new franchise, and the Aussie all-rounder has managed to pace his innings right against the tweakers. However, it would be a challenge to go off against the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, who seems to have cemented his place in the KKR line-up.

With RCB stuttering on the No.3 front, Maxwell will be the one to take charge of RCB in the middle over, against the guile of Shakib. Only time will tell how he counters the spin threat.

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj vs Andre Russell

Russell may have had a delightful outing with the ball against MI but has had a quiet run with the bat and will be keen to make amends. It won't be easy, though, as he will have to face an evolved and impressive Siraj, who has spearheaded the RCB pace attack, something that has been their Achilles heel for seasons now.

Siraj comes into the match with two wickets and an economy of 5.87 and could bowl an over or two at the death to Russell.