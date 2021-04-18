IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch history and stats

With two wins in two matches, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be high on confidence when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The Royal Challengers started their IPL 2021 season with a victory against two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Bangalore-based franchise then defended a 149-run score against the Sunrisers Hyderabad to attain four points in two matches.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad but then suffered a disappointing defeat against the Mumbai Indians. KKR will be keen to get back to winning ways versus the Royal Challengers this Sunday.

The pitch in Chennai has become slower as the tournament has progressed. Teams batting second have struggled to chase targets despite getting off to good starts.

With MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host another match of IPL 2021, here are some significant numbers you need to know from the previous IPL games played here.

T20 matches played: 87

Matches won by teams batting first: 51

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Highest 1st innings score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average 1st innings score: 158

Which players from RCB and KKR have performed well at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

Shahbaz Ahmed turned the match with 3 wickets in one over against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell picked up a five-wicket haul versus the Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, while Nitish Rana has amassed 137 runs in two knocks on this ground.

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Harshal Patel has taken seven wickets in two matches at Chepauk. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell scored a magnificent half-century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue.