IPL 2021: Match 58 - The Eliminator- RCB vs KKR: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 on Monday, October 11th, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

RCB finished third in the points table with nine wins from fourteen games, missing out on second place to CSK with an inferior NRR. Nevertheless, they'll take heart from their pretty solid showing in the UAE leg, albeit after a jittery start. They come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting last-ball victory over DC by seven wickets.

Bowling first, RCB had another wicketless first ten overs. However, they pulled things back well once more, restricting DC to 164/5. They stuttered early in their run chase, losing both their openers in the first three overs. AB De Villiers' lean run continued as he fell after a run a ball 26. However, Glenn Maxwell and Srikar Bharat stitched an unbeaten 111-run partnership to take them home.

While Maxwell made the most of three dropped chances, Bharat stole the show for RCB. His 52-ball 78, including a six off the last ball, helped RCB equal CSK on points, though it wasn't enough to secure second place. However, this performance should give him lots of confidence and lend RCB's top order a stronger look.

KKR, meanwhile, would've had some nervy moments after seeing MI blaze away, but they managed to qualify comfortably for the playoffs. Finishing level on points with MI, KKR's superior NRR helped them make the top four. Their significant margin of victory over RR in the final group stage match proved to be crucial.

Batting first on a slow Sharjah track, the KKR batters batted patiently and accelerated at the right moments. It helped them to an above-par total of 171/4. In reply, their accurate bowling was too much to handle for an RR side looking to score runs quickly. In the end, they bowled the Royals out for 85, winning by 86 runs.

While RCB bludgeoned KKR to submission in their meeting at Chennai earlier in the season, KKR hit back in style to win by nine wickets and ten overs to spare at Abu Dhabi. The stage, therefore, is set for an enthralling cricket match in Sharjah.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Match Details

Date: October 11, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and sunny evening in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

Sharjah hasn't been an easy wicket to score on, but KKR's steady batting approach served them well against RR. It's been hard to time the big shots outside of the powerplay, with the slower deliveries and cutters proving effective.

Both the teams have bowled well in the second half of the innings, and we're unlikely to see a high-scoring contest. Expect another 150-155 kind of game that ends up being a thriller.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

KS Bharat rightfully won the 'Player of the Match' award in RCB's match.

RCB seems to have figured out the ideal playing XI, and they shouldn't make any changes. Srikar Bharat's advent at No.3 adds more balance and flexibility to the side, with the form of Kohli and AB De Villiers the only concern for them. Daniel Christian has been a solid utility player for them and should continue doing so. George Garton also has the skillset to shine on this slow Sharjah surface.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Lockie Ferguson was excellent on his return from injury.

Unless Andre Russell returns to full fitness, it's tough to envision KKR changing their playing XI. Barring the circumspect output from their middle-order, they look to have a solid team that could give their opponents a run for their money. With their bowling attack looking sharp and their opening combination working well, they'll back themselves to do a good job.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Match Prediction

Both teams won their last outings in Sharjah, although you could probably say that it's advantage KKR on that front, considering their clinical win against RR. However, RCB will be full of confidence after the last-ball win against DC, and their middle-order looks stronger.

While KKR has done very well in the UAE leg, RCB has had the better overall season, and that consistency could manifest as a win over Eoin Morgan's side.

Prediction: RCB to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

