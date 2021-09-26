IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Player Ratings as Kohli's men thrash clueless defending champions

For the second time in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI). While the first meeting was a last-ball thriller, RCB cruised to a 54-run hammering in Match 39 of IPL 2021 in Dubai.

RCB posted 165/6 in their 20 overs on a decent wicket, and after MI got off to an excellent start in the powerplay, it seemed like the defending champions would cruise home. But it all went haywire soon as MI were bowled out for just 111 in 18.1 overs.

Here are the player ratings from Match 39 of IPL 2021 between RCB and MI.

IPL 2021: MI player ratings vs RCB as middle-order woes continue

Quinton de Kock: 6.5/10

De Kock started positively but his innings - a 23-ball 24 - soon lost momentum. His post-powerplay batting does need improvement, and Chahal forced him into a loft that only went as far as deep midwicket.

Rohit Sharma: 7.5/10

Rohit played his shots in the powerplay, hitting five fours and a six in his 28-ball 43. But after being hit on the hand while at the non-striker's end, he lost concentration to lose his wicket to Glenn Maxwell.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar's miserable run continued as he sliced a wide slower ball from Mohammed Siraj straight to short third man. The MI middle-overs enforcer has been terrible in the second phase so far.

Ishan Kishan: 2/10

Another MI player in a woeful run of form for the franchise, Kishan has been a liability throughout IPL 2021, not just in the UAE leg. He scored nine runs before going for an ugly heave off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hardik Pandya: 1/10

Hardik was enthusiastic on the field, but all he had to show for it was a dropped catch. His return to the MI playing XI only got worse as Harshal had him caught by Kohli for just three runs.

Kieron Pollard: 1/10

Pollard's dismissal, one ball after Pandya's, was embarrassing. He was bowled around his legs for seven runs and made no other contribution in the game.

Krunal Pandya: 4/10

Krunal had a better bowling outing than those in the recent past, but his batting was miserable once again. The all-rounder scratched his way to 5 off 11 before a wild heave off Maxwell rearranged his stumps.

Adam Milne: 3/10

The wicket of Virat Kohli was a mere consolation as Milne was carted all around the ground. The Kiwi quick has faded away a touch after a promising performance against the Chennai Super Kings, and conceded 48 runs against RCB.

Rahul Chahar: 5.5/10

Chahar's early drop proved costly as Kohli anchored the RCB innings with a fifty. He dismissed Srikar Bharat, but it wasn't one of the leg-spinner's most threatening performances. The 22-year-old was outbowled by the man he pipped to India's T20 World Cup squad.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Bumrah copped some stick from Kohli early on, and while he conceded 36 runs in his spell, he scalped the crucial wickets of Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Without him, RCB may have got to an even bigger score.

Trent Boult: 8/10

Boult was the most economical bowler for MI. He was unlucky not to have Kohli dismissed in the first over as Chahar dropped a catch, but he got rid of Shahbaz with a searing yorker and conceded only 17 runs in his four overs.

Edited by Sai Krishna