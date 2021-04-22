IPL 2021, RCB vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

After winning three games in Chennai, Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. RCB will come up against the Rajasthan Royals in their first Mumbai fixture.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded wins over the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2021. They will now be keen to continue their winning momentum at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have won only one of their three matches in IPL 2021. They have played every game at the Wankhede Stadium so far, beating the Delhi Capitals, while losing to the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings.

Unlike Chepauk, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a batting paradise. Over 420 runs were scored in the last match played in Mumbai and the fans should expect a high-scoring contest between RCB and RR tonight.

Here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous IPL games played at the Wankhede Stadium.

T20 matches played: 80

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 169

Which RR players have performed well at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021?

Sanju Samson scored a century in his first match at Wankhede Stadium this year (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to play a game at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals have played three matches at the venue so far. RR skipper Sanju Samson has been their highest run-getter, amassing 124 runs in three games.

On the bowling front, Chetan Sakariya and Chris Morris have done a good job. While Sakariya has six wickets to his name, Morris has picked up five wickets. It will be exciting to see if the RR pacers can keep the RCB batsmen in check tonight.