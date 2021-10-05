IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2021's action returns to the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow (October 6) as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) prepare to battle the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While RCB have already qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season, SRH have already been eliminated.

The Virat Kohli-led outfit will try to finish in the top two by winning their upcoming matches. Meanwhile, SRH will aim to end their campaign with some victories.

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been great for batters. In the previous game on this ground, the Rajasthan Royals chased a 190-run target against Chennai Super Kings in just 17.3 overs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Fans should expect a high-scoring match between Bangalore and Hyderabad tomorrow. With Abu Dhabi set to host the match, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today IPL Pitch History: RCB vs SRH

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

City: Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 59.

Matches won by teams batting first: 27.

Matches won by teams batting second: 32.

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021.

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014.

Average 1st innings score: 161

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, RR vs CSK match stats 2021

Also Read

In the previous game at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, both RR and CSK scored runs at more than nine runs per over. Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded the first century of IPL 2021's UAE leg. Unfortunately, his effort went in vain because of quickfire fifties from Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Only seven wickets fell across two innings, with fast bowlers scalping four of them. The two teams smashed a total of 18 sixes in the match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. How many runs will Virat Kohli score against Sunrisers Hyderabad? Less than 50 More than 50 27 votes so far