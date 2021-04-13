IPL 2021: "Really encouraging to see Sanju Samson do that" - Kumar Sangakkara explains why RR skipper denied the single to Morris

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has defended Sanju Samson's decision to deny Chris Morris the strike in the penultimate ball of their match against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals finished agonisingly close to the massive 222-run target set for them by their rivals on Monday. They needed a six to win off the last ball and skipper Sanju Samson, batting splendidly on 119, miscued it into the hands of wide long-off as his team fell four runs short of Punjab's total.

The thrilling finish was preceded by some eyebrow-raising drama as Sanju Samson turned down Chris Morris's call for a single in the previous delivery. Although Sanju Samson was definitely hitting the ball way better than Morris (2 off 4 at the time), the single would have meant a boundary would have given RR the win.

Addressing the post-match press conference, Kumar Sangakkara explained that Sanju Samson backed his strengths to hit the last ball for a six. The Sri Lankan legend even expressed his satisfaction with the decision, saying it was 'encouraging' to see Sanju Samson take the onus upon himself.

"I think Sanju backed himself to get the job done and he nearly did, he was 5 or 6 yards short of hitting the last ball for a six. And sometimes when you know you are hitting the ball well, you are in form and you believe that you can do it, you got to take that responsibility and it was really encouraging to see Sanju do that. We can always talk about a missed single here or there but the crucial thing for me is players' belief, attitude and commitment to what they know their strengths are. Sanju took it upon himself to finish the game and he just fell a few yards short that happens but the next time I believe he'll hit it 10 yards further to win us the game," said Kumar Sangakkara.

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh also deserves accolades. The young left-arm quick kept his cool and hit unrelenting wide yorkers under pressure. He defended 13 runs off the last over to hand his team their first win in IPL 2021.

Kumar Sangakkara talks about Sanju Samson's consistency issues

As majestic as Sanju Samson is as a batter, he has often lacked the consistency to build on knocks like these. Kumara Sangakkara also admitted that this was an issue in his game, but remarked that consistency will come with understanding the nuances of each game and starting fresh against every ball he faces.

"Sanju is just an exceptional player. I know when you start off with a bang you always want to talk about consistency but the real thing is to understand that it differs from game to game. There are passages of play where you have to play a different sort of way, somedays you might have to take a few more risks, you start different and your timing may be different," said Kumar Sangakkara.

"Consistency comes with understanding what these differences are and not really fighting yourself or the conditions but understanding what your rhythm is and how you build your innings. And really focussing on just that day when he comes out next and not about this hundred here, its done and gone," he added.

Kumar Sangakkara concluded by exuding confidence in Sanju Samson's technique and execution and advised him to be 'relaxed' and 'focussed' in the next game.

"It's about constructing an innings on a new day and keeping his thought processes simple. There's nothing else to worry about for him in terms of technique or execution. He's just a very very special player as you saw and I want him to keep things pretty relaxed and focussed on each ball and that's going to be in a few days time against Delhi," Kumar Sangakkara signed off.

Rajasthan Royals will now take on Delhi Capitals on April 15 in Mumbai.

