IPL 2021: Revisiting the KKR v SRH Super Over encounter from last season

KKR and SRH have often been caught in a Net Run Rate (NRR) battle for a playoffs berth over the years. As the Orange Army take on the Men in Purple and Gold, the game is guaranteed to be a blockbuster once again.

SRH v KKR encounters have often ended up being quite thrilling. The last time the two sides crossed paths, KKR triumphed, courtesy of some exceptional bowling from Lockie Ferguson in the Super Over.

Revisiting KKR v SRH's IPL 2020 Super Over encounter

As the two sides gear up for a high voltage clash to begin their IPL 2021 campaign, we take a look back at the previous edition of the IPL, when 40 overs weren't enough to separate the two powerhouses.

Batting first, the Kolkata Knight Riders scored 163 in their 20 overs, backed by small contributions from the entire top order barring Andre Russell. Shubman Gill top-scored with 36 off 37 deliveries, while Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik played crucial knocks of 23, 29, 34 and 29* respectively.

Shubman Gill in action for Kolkata Knight Riders

In response, SRH got off to a flyer as Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson piled up 58 runs for the opening wicket. The Hyderabad-based team seemed to be in cruise mode and were well on course to chase the total comfortably. Then Lockie Ferguson came into the attack, and zipped through the Orange Army's batting lineup with 3 quick wickets.

Lockie Ferguson's bowling effort was sensational for KKR against SRH.

However, just as KKR seemed to have their noses in front, captain David Warner walked out to bat at No. 4 and scored a match-saving 47*, to keep his team in the game.

Towards the end. SRH needed 18 off the final over, and the equation finally came down to 2 runs off the last ball. A half-fit Andre Russell bowled the final over to a settled and dangerous-looking David Warner. Russell bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to beat Warner with pace, and the SRH batsmen could only take a single and level the scores.

40 overs were not enough to separate the two sides, and the game moved into the super over!

KKR v SRH Super Over - IPL 2020

The drama and excitement went up tenfold as the game moved into the super over. SRH batted first with the deadly combination of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow taking guard. Lockie Ferguson, who starred in the game for KKR, was handed the daunting task of bowling the Super Over.

All the excitement and build-up that was created around the super over, however, came tumbling down right after the first delivery. Lockie Ferguson cleaned up David Warner off the very first ball to shatter SRH's confidence.

Young Abdul Samad came out to bat next for the Orange Army. He took a double on the 2nd delivery. However, Ferguson's carnage continued, as he cleaned up the youngster with a ripper off the 3rd ball of the super over. SRH were bundled out for just 2 runs, and the chase was going to be a cakewalk for the Knight Riders.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates after dismissing David Warner in the Super Over

KKR Captain Eoin Morgan and his deputy Dinesh Karthik walked out to the middle to chase a modest total. The duo completed the chase in 4 deliveries and comfortably steered their side home to help KKR stay in contention for a spot in the top 4.

"I don't know where to start. That was too good a game." David Warner exclaimed at the post-match presentation.

The victory meant a great deal for the Knights who were battling SRH for the 4th playoffs spot. It also meant that Lockie Ferguson's rise gave KKR the much-needed depth in their bowling lineup going into the remaining games of the competition.

"For Lockie Ferguson to come into his first game of the tournament, to perform the way he did in the twenty overs and then in the superover, I think he was outstanding. The hunger and the drive he's shown off the field while waiting for an opportunity is pleasing." KKR captain Eoin Morgan said after the game.

Yet another thrilling encounter is on the cards today as the two teams face off in their first IPL 2021 assignments in Chennai.

The Chennai pitch is known to support spinners, and the Knights, having one of the best spin-bowling attacks in the tournament, will be spoilt for choice. With some exciting new faces in the squad, KKR seem to have all bases covered heading into the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, will bank on the experience of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to get some big runs at the top of the order. Historically, bowling has been the team's strength, and it continues to be the case - with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan playing for the Hyderabad outfit. Expect some nail-biting action once again as the two teams face off today.

