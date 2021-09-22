IPL 2021: “Don’t let it finish” - Riyan Parag’s message to Mustafizur Rahman in RR’s 19th over

Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has revealed that he told Mustafizur Rahman, who bowled the penultimate over against Punjab Kings (PBKS), to ensure the match did not end in his over.

PBKS appeared to be cruising towards victory in a chase of 186 against RR, in match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in Dubai on Tuesday. They needed only eight runs to win off the last two overs, with eight wickets in hand. However, Punjab choked in sensational fashion to lose the contest by two runs.

Mustafizur bowled an extremely tight 19th over, conceding only four after which Kartik Tyagi did the unthinkable. He claimed two wickets and conceded only one run as RR pulled off a miraculous win.

Speaking after the game, Parag stated that though the match seemed out of RR’s grasp, he encouraged Mustafizur to try and take the game into the last over, which the left-arm seamer did with some nerveless bowling.

“Cricket is a really funny game. We were in the driver’s seat after the first innings. But we were poor in the field and the game was slipping away from us. But in the 19th over, I was at mid-off and I told Mustafizur (Rahman) - don’t let it finish in this over and we have a chance with Kartik (Tyagi) bowling the 20th,” Parag said at the post-match conference.

He went on to rate Tyagi’s last over as the finest spell he has seen in his short cricketing career.

“It is the No. 1 spell I have seen in all of my cricketing career. I hope he does it in the rest of the games too and wins us more matches. Those boys (Mustafizur and Tyagi) were insane. Defending eight runs off the last two overs, it was just incredible,” Parag added.

PBKS failed to get over the line, despite a fabulous opening stand of 120 between skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67). Arshdeep Singh’s five-for earlier in the evening also went in vain.

“Knew I have the death-overs skills” - RR hero Kartik Tyagi

Courtesy the incredible last over, Tyagi walked away as the man of the match in RR’s come-from-behind two-run win. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he asserted that he knew he possessed the skills to succeed at the death.

“Feeling happy. I was injured during the India leg of IPL 2021, and when I recovered the tournament got cancelled. Very happy to get the chance today. I have spoken to seniors for the last few years. Everyone has said that game can change anytime. I knew I have the death-overs skills," the young RR pacer said.

Following their unbelievable win on Tuesday, RR have moved up to No. 5 in the IPL 2021 points table. They now have four wins and as many losses from eight games.

Edited by Prem Deshpande