IPL 2021: RR vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 7

IPL 2021 will return to Mumbai on Thursday as the Delhi Capitals battle the Rajasthan Royals in match number seven.

Both franchises have played a game each at the Wankhede Stadium. The pitch on this ground is a batting paradise and the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson have already performed well in Mumbai this year.

Looking at the power hitters present in both squads, fans should expect a high-scoring contest between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. We could also see Steve Smith playing against his former franchise in this fixture.

The seventh game of IPL 2021 promises to be another nail-biting thriller. Here's a look at RR and DC's head-to-head stats in the IPL before they cross swords in the tournament's 14th season.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals have played 22 matches in IPL history, with both franchises recording 11 wins each. The Delhi-based franchise beat the Royals twice in the previous edition of the IPL.

In fact, the Delhi Capitals are currently on a 5-match winning streak against the Royals in the IPL. The last time Rajasthan beat Delhi was on April 11, 2018, in Jaipur. It will be interesting to see if the Jaipur-based franchise can snap their losing streak versus the Capitals in IPL 2021.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Among current players, Rishabh Pant holds the record for the most runs (225) in the contests between the Capitals and the Royals. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has aggregated 160 runs while donning the Rajasthan jersey against Delhi in the IPL.

Amit Mishra (20 wickets) has been the most successful bowler for Delhi in their games against the Royals. Uncapped leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal has taken six wickets for RR against DCThese two leggies will have the onus of picking up wickets for their respective teams when DC and RR meet on the batting paradise at Wankhede Stadium.