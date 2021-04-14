IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

After a nail-biting thriller against the Punjab Kings, the Rajasthan Royals will take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Rajasthan Royals came extremely close to chasing down the 222-run target set by the Punjab Kings in their opening encounter. Unfortunately for the Royals, Sanju Samson's brilliant century ended in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals to a win against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. The DC bowlers restricted CSK to a score below 200. Chasing over 9 runs an over, DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan batted brilliantly to ensure that the Capitals won the game comfortably.

With the Delhi Capitals set to cross swords with the Rajasthan Royals in batting paradise at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 75

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 38

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 168

Which players from DC and RR achieved success at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021?

Having played one match each in the IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will now have a clear idea about the wicket.

Fans should expect another high-scoring encounter in Mumbai. RR captain Sanju Samson scored 119 against Punjab and looked in magnificent touch. He will be hoping Buttler and Stokes can back him up against DC.

Along with Samson, debutant Chetan Sakariya (3/31) was a top performer for the Royals. He will be hoping to continue his good form.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (85), Prithvi Shaw (72), Chris Woakes (2/18) and Avesh Khan (2/23) brought their 'A' game to the table for Delhi against CSK in Mumbai. These four players will be the ones to watch out for when DC takes on the Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.