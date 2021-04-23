IPL 2021, RR vs KKR: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play their fifth game of IPL 2021 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Although both franchises are former IPL champion, they have got off to poor starts this season. KKR and RR have only two points to their name in four matches.

The Knight Riders won their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they lost their next three matches to the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals recorded a close victory over the Delhi Capitals. However, they could not defeat the Punjab Kings, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KKR have played one match at the Wankhede Stadium, where they lost to CSK in a high-scoring thriller. On the other hand, RR have played all their matches of IPL 2021 so far in Mumbai.

With the Wankhede Stadium set to host the battle between Kolkata and Rajasthan, here are some vital numbers you need to know from the previous IPL matches played here.

T20 matches played: 81

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Advertisement

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 170

Which KKR and RR players have performed well at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021?

Andre Russell will be the player to watch out for in this IPL 2021 match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell played an excellent knock of 54 runs against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Pat Cummins was a bit expensive with the ball in that game, but he made up for it with an unbeaten half-ton in the second innings.

Sanju Samson has scored 145 runs in four matches at Wankhede Stadium this season while Chetan Sakariya has scalped six wickets for the Royals. It will be interesting to see if the Royals could get back to winning ways on Saturday.