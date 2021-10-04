IPL 2021, RR vs MI: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Mumbai Indians will take the field against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday with the aim of keeping their IPL 2021 playoff hopes alive. MI are the two-time defending champions, but they have struggled throughout the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Both RR and MI have earned ten points from their first 12 matches this season. The upcoming fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will decide which team inches a step closer to the top four.

The pitch at Sharjah has been on the slower side. Unlike IPL 2020, fans have not witnessed any high-scoring games at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, and there has been only one 160+ score at this ground this year.

Before the Royals take on the Mumbai-based franchise at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here are some stats you need to know from previous T20 games played on this ground.

Today IPL Pitch History: RR vs MI

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 62

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RCB vs PBKS match stats 2021

In the last game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Punjab Kings by six runs. Both teams scored 150+ in the match. Mayank Agarwal and Glenn Maxwell both scored a half-century each in Sharjah.

A total of 20 fours were hit across two innings. 13 batters lost their wickets in the match, with four of them being picked by the spinners.

