IPL 2021: RR vs PBKS head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 4

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will play their first match of IPL 2021 against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. The Mohali-based franchise will open their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Royals played against Punjab twice in the previous season. They recorded the highest successful run-chase in IPL history versus the Kings at Sharjah. Later in the competition, Rajasthan beat Punjab by seven wickets to complete a double over them.

The KL-Rahul led outfit will be keen to avenge the previous season's defeats at Wankhede Stadium tonight. Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings head-to-head stats

The Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record against the Punjab Kings by 12-9. The Royals hold the edge in matches played in India as well, with a 9-7 lead.

As mentioned earlier, the Jaipur-based franchise emerged victorious in both league games versus the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. The two teams have never battled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium before and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this IPL 2021 fixture.

Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Among current players, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has the most runs in matches between Rajasthan and Punjab. The right-handed batsman has scored 406 runs versus the Kings.

Similarly, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has been the most successful batsman for his team in battles versus the Rajasthan Royals. Rahul has aggregated 350 runs against the inaugural IPL winners.

Ben Stokes has taken six wickets in Rajasthan vs. Punjab IPL matches. However, he is unlikely to bowl much in IPL 2021. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has dismissed five Royals batsmen while donning the Punjab jersey in the IPL.