IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings' predicted playing XI

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KL Rahul's side made a number of signings in the IPL 2021 auction, but it remains to be seen how their new players fit into the XI. PBKS don't have any world-class all-rounders on their roster, and they might need a few games to arrive at their best possible combination.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Here is PBKS' predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against RR.

Openers: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal

Despite the presence of one of the greatest T20 openers in Chris Gayle, PBKS should go with the tried-and-tested pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Both Rahul and Agarwal were in exceptional nick last year, and consistently got the team off to flying starts. The PBKS skipper might have an eye on increasing his strike rate, which came under fire in IPL 2020.

Middle Order: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan

Chris Gayle

If Gayle can't open, No. 3 is the lowest he can bat. The big West Indian, who'll be followed by countryman Nicholas Pooran, is a dangerous option for the middle overs, where he can take on the RR leg-spinners. Gayle and Pooran will help PBKS play an attacking brand of cricket that has brought so many teams success in the IPL over the years.

This means that Dawid Malan, who's the #1-ranked T20I batsman in the world, might find himself on the bench for the IPL 2021 game against RR.

Deepak Hooda missed a significant portion of the domestic season with disciplinary issues, but he might still make the PBKS playing XI ahead of Mandeep Singh and Sarfaraz Khan because he's the only one capable of rolling his arm over. His off-spin will be invaluable against Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube.

Shahrukh Khan, who was bought for INR 5.5 crores in the IPL 2021 auction, will bat at No. 6 for PBKS and serve as the finisher. He had an excellent preseason with the franchise, and was in the form of his life for Tamil Nadu in the recent white-ball season as well.

All-rounders: Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson isn't exactly a proper all-rounder, but he might have to bat at No. 7 for PBKS against RR. Bought for a massive amount after his exploits in the Big Bash League, the Aussie pacer will give Mohammed Shami some much-needed support.

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Mohammed Shami

PBKS have a case to play Moises Henriques ahead of Chris Jordan, but the short boundaries in Mumbai might prompt the team management to go with an extra bowler and trust their top order to fire. Riley Meredith is another option with his extra pace, but Jordan did well last year and offers some batting too.

The leader of the PBKS bowling attack, Shami will have all eyes on him as he returns from injury. He will have spin support from leggies Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, both of whom were impressive last year and are more than capable of bowling to left-handers with their potent googlies.

Arsheep Singh has been decent for PBKS whenever called upon, but the franchise's only objective in the IPL 2021 auction seemed to be to buy overseas pacers. He might not feature in the initial part of the tournament at least.