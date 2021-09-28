IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After defeating the Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2021 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

RCB have momentum on their side, having beaten the two-time defending champions in their last fixture.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

RR are on a two-match losing streak right now, and skipper Sanju Samson will hope that his team emerges victorious against RCB tomorrow.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been good for both batters and bowlers in IPL 2021 so far.

With the venue set to host an important fixture of the 2021 Indian Premier League season tomorrow, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played on this ground.

Today IPL Pitch History: RR vs. RCB

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 98

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 56

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 157

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH vs RR match stats 2021

Three batters touched the 50-run mark in the previous match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sanju Samson scored 82 runs for the Royals, while Jason Roy and Kane Williamson smashed a fifty each for the Sunrisers.

Both teams scored above 160 in the match. Only eight wickets fell across the two innings, with spinners bagging two of them. Fans should expect a similar contest between RR and RCB tomorrow in Dubai.

