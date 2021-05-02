IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch history and stats

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their seventh game of IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have turned heads by announcing Kane Williamson as their new skipper. The Kiwi will lead SRH for the first time in IPL 2021 against RR at Arun Jaitley Stadium, and it will be interesting to see how SRH line up as the Orange Army have stated they could change their overseas players.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the standings and desperately need a victory in IPL 2021. The fans should expect a high-scoring encounter in Delhi. In the previous game played on this ground, the Mumbai Indians chased a 219-run target against the Chennai Super Kings.

With RR and SRH set to battle at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous IPL matches played here.

T20 matches played: 76

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest 1st innings score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest 1st innings score: 95 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 167

Which RR and SRH players have performed well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Chris Morris picked up two wickets against the Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Manish Pandey played a splendid knock of 61 runs against the Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match 23 of IPL 2021, while Rashid Khan picked up three wickets in that match.

Sanju Samson was the top-scorer for RR in their match against the Mumbai Indians at this venue. Samson scored 42 runs off 27 deliveries, and Chris Morris was the most successful RR bowler in that game, with figures of 2/33.