IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar picks players to watch out for during the Delhi Capitals - Rajasthan Royals clash

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked five players from both the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals to watch out for in the first game of Saturday's double-header. He reckons the surface at Abu Dhabi will suit quick bowlers and believes the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will have a good outing.

Rabada and Nortje picked up five wickets between them in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The latter was named the Player of the Match for his spell of 2/12 in four overs.

The South African pacers were among the first three picks for Sanjay Manjrekar along with skipper Rishabh Pant.

“From Delhi, I have got Rishabh Pant there. Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, two fast bowlers because the pitches in the UAE, and especially this match in Abu Dhabi will suit the fast bowlers,” Sanjay Manjrekar said on Instagram (presented by Dafa News).

The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan round up the five players to watch out for from the Delhi Capitals.

“Prithvi Shaw showed some spark in that first game. I expect him to be a real sort of an impact player at the top. And of course, Shikhar Dhawan, who is batting more beautifully than I have ever seen him bat.”

“If they play him, he is one of the players to watch out for” – Sanjay Manjrekar on Tabraiz Shamsi

Sanjay Manjrekar wants Rajasthan Royals to pick Tabraiz Shamsi in their side

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Tabraiz Shamsi could be a top performer for the Rajasthan Royals if they pick him in their side. The South African joined the Royals squad before the second leg of IPL 2021 but did not get a game in their first outing.

Englishman Liam Livingstone and Shamsi are the first two picks among the Royals for Sanjay Manjrekar.

“I have got Liam Livingstone, continuing by banking on this player from England. Tabraiz Shamsi, if they play him, which I believe they should, then he is one of the players to watch out for.”

The former India batter was impressed with Evin Lewis' recent form and banks on him to do well. He also reckons that, though Chris Morris had a forgettable outing in the last game, he could still be a game-changer.

“Evin Lewis showed some promise, so hopefully he will carry that form from the Caribbean Premier League into the Indian T20 league. Chris Morris had a very off night for him the other day. So expect him to come bouncing back in this game.”

Domestic all-rounder Mahipal Lomror was a surprise pick among the Royals by Manjrekar.

“I am going to pick Mahipal Lomror. I am hoping he gets another opportunity, because there is something about the batter, not so much about the left-arm spinner. But the batter Mahipal Lomror played a good innings in the last match,” Sanjay Manjrekar signed off.

