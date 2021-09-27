IPL 2021: Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments Episode 4 [Watch]

The second phase of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got underway in the United Arab Emirates on September 19 with a blockbuster encounter between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings. Popularly called the El Clasico of IPL, the MI vs. CSK battle entertained fans across the world.

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match. In the next game, the Kolkata Knight Riders crushed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets. The third match proved to be a nerve-wracking encounter, where the Rajasthan Royals stunned the Punjab Kings in the final over. RR beat PBKS by two runs.

RR, CSK, and KKR - three teams that emerged victorious in the first three matches - adopted the strategies of High Risks, High Returns. In this article today, we will look at the three players who ensured their franchises could tell their fans ‘Sar Utha Ke Jiyo’.

3. Varun Chakravarthy’s game-changing spell

Varun Chakravarthy has been a trump card for KKR

Before the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 Phase 1, Varun Chakravarthy tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, IPL got suspended and the match between RCB and KKR finally took place on September 20.

Varun CV gave his team the perfect protection in the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he opened the bowling and took three wickets in the RCB innings. He dismissed Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasaranga off consecutive deliveries while conceding runs at an economy rate of only 3.25 runs per over.

2. Arshdeep Singh bags his maiden IPL five-wicket haul

Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has proven to be a very good investment for the franchise as the youngster became the third-youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in the Indian Premier League history.

Singh scalped the wickets of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya, and Kartik Tyagi in his spell of four overs.

Pragyan Ojha remarked that Indian cricket will benefit a lot from Punjab Kings' investment in players like Arshdeep. Bowling the tough overs in the death, Arshdeep's returns are tremendous for the Punjab Kings.

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Man of the Match award against MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad has proven to be a player who has given guaranteed returns to the Chennai Super Kings team. Opening the innings for his team in the match against the Mumbai Indians, Gaikwad played an incredible knock of 88 runs in Dubai and helped CSK win by 20 runs.

Gaikwad opened the batting with Faf du Plessis, but the Mumbai Indians bowlers dismissed four senior players of the CSK batting lineup in the powerplay. That did not impact Gaikwad as he scored 88 runs off 58 deliveries.

According to former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha, the Indian team management has adopted the High Risks, High Returns approach by selecting Varun in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad because he is an impact player.

According to former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha, the Indian team management has adopted the High Risks, High Returns approach by selecting Varun in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad because he is an impact player.

The CSK star took the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in Dubai. Pragyan Ojha heaped praise on how Gaikwad did not come under pressure and played a fantastic knock for his team.

The CSK star took the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance in Dubai. Pragyan Ojha heaped praise on how Gaikwad did not come under pressure and played a fantastic knock for his team.

